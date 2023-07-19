Newmont Corp.’s proposed acquisition of Australia’s Newcrest Mining took another step forward this week with the announcement that the Canadian Competition Bureau has issued a “no action” letter clearing the transaction under Canadian competition law.

Newmont said it is progressing towards receiving regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

The deal still needs to be approved by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board. The merger would put four of Australia’s five largest gold mines under the control of one company.

In February Newmont approached Newcrest with a takeover bid valued at about $17 billion. Newcrest rejected that proposal, but Newmont returned in April with a higher bid, which had earlier been valued at around $19.2 billion but was worth about $17.5 billion by May.

On May 14, Newmont announced a definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. The company says the combination would create a world-class portfolio of assets with the highest concentration of tier 1 operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. Upon closing the transaction, the combined company would have a multi-decade production profile from 10 large tier 1 operations, and increased annual copper production, primarily from Australia and Canada.

The merger would further establish Newmont’s position as the world’s top gold producer. The company might produce about twice as much gold as the number two gold producer, Barrick Gold Corp. In 2022, Newmont produced about 5.96 million ounces of gold, Newcrest produced around 2.16 million ounces, and Barrick produced about 4.14 million ounces.

Newcrest has operations in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada, and Newmont has operations in North America, South America, Australia and Africa.

Newmont owns 38.5% of Nevada Gold Mines in northern Nevada. Barrick is the operator and owns 61.5% of Nevada Gold Mines.

Newmont said the combination of Newmont and Newcrest is anticipated to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, while also targeting at least $2 billion in the first two years after closing through portfolio optimization.1

The combination of Newmont and Newcrest would bring them back together after almost 25 years. Newcrest was established in the 1960s as Newmont’s Australian arm and it spun out in 1990, after it merged with BHP’s historic gold assets.