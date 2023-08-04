DENVER – Newmont Corp. has moved another step forward in its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd. with Papua New Guinea’s Independent Consumer & Competition Commission granting clearance for the acquisition to proceed.

Newmont, in consultation with Newcrest, has also determined that no premerger notification under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act will be required in the United States for the transaction to move forward.

Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. Last month, the Canadian Competition Bureau issued a “no action” letter clearing the proposed acquisition.

In Papua New Guinea, Newcrest is the 100% owner of the Lihir gold mine, which employs around 4,500 people. Also, Newcrest and Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. each own 50% of the Wafi-Golpu project, which the companies have identified as a world-class copper-gold porphyry deposit.

“We appreciate the ICCC in Papua New Guinea carefully reviewing and clearing our proposed acquisition of Newcrest,” said Tom Palmer, president and CEO of Newmont. “Lihir in PNG is one of the world's great gold mines and a Tier 1 operation by any measure. In addition to Lihir, we see profitable gold and copper growth through the world-class Wafi-Golpu project.

“We remain committed to building strong, mutually beneficial and long-lasting relationships with PNG’s government and local communities. As part of this commitment, Newmont plans to establish PNG as a standalone fifth region in our portfolio with an in-country senior leadership presence and pursue a secondary listing of Newmont depositary interests on the PNGX,” Palmer said.

Other regulatory approvals to be secured for Newmont’s proposed acquisition of Newcrest include the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Australia Foreign Investment Review Board, the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the Philippine Competition Commission, and the Korea Fair Trade Commission. Newmont and Newcrest also continue engaging with the PNG Government and regulators about other approvals and clearances for the proposed transaction.

On May 14, Newmont announced its definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. The company said the combination would create a world-class portfolio of assets with the highest concentration of Tier 1 operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company expects to deliver a multi-decade production profile from 10 large, long-life, low cost, Tier 1 operations, and increased annual copper production primarily from Australia and Canada.

Newmont said the combined business is anticipated to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, while also targeting at least $2 billion in the first two years after closing through portfolio optimization.

In the United States, Newmont owns the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine in Colorado and is the 38.5% owner of Nevada Gold Mines in northern Nevada, which includes 10 underground and 12 open pit mines. Barrick Gold is the 61.5% owner and is the operator of Nevada Gold Mines.