ELKO – Nevada Gold Mines has announced the establishment of their new Wildlife Endowment, created as an extension of the company’s non-profit employee giving program, the Heritage Fund.

The new Wildlife Endowment was established in partnership with the Nevada Department of Wildlife as a sustainable environmental fund dedicated to wildlife habitat enhancement and restoration projects supporting wildland fire prevention, restoration, and riparian and stream health initiatives across Nevada.

The Wildlife Endowment will be managed by the Heritage Fund’s nine-person board of directors, who recently approved $5 million of the $20 million commitment by NGM to be earmarked for Wildlife Endowment funding. Contributions started in the first quarter of this year, and $500,000 payments will be made quarterly for two and a half years.

Once fully funded in mid-2025, any environmental entity able to leverage qualified state or federal matching grants whose efforts fit within fire prevention, restoration, and riparian and stream health categories will have the opportunity to request funding. A subcommittee comprised of external representatives will be established to provide investment recommendations.

NGM will continue to invest $150,000 annually in NDOW for fire restoration and prevention projects until the Wildlife Endowment is fully funded. To date, NGM has provided over $350,000 in support of wildlife enhancement and restoration projects.

“Nevada Gold Mines continues to show their commitment to Nevada’s natural resources,” said Caleb McAdoo, NDOW supervisor. “This endowment demonstrates NGM’s dedication to environmental stewardship. We appreciate NGM working with us and their forward-thinking approach in making such a generous contribution which will provide a sustainable funding source for habitat restoration projects well into the future.”

One of the benefits of the Wildlife Endowment is its accessibility to NGM employees, who will have the opportunity to easily donate to the fund and receive an additional 120% NGM match. All interest earned will stay within the Endowment, ensuring its ability to lend environmental support for years to come.

“NGM is very proud of this new environmental endowment, as it aligns with the Heritage Fund’s mission of supporting the sustainability of community programs and initiatives,” said Peter Richardson, Nevada Gold Mines executive managing director. “It is a clear demonstration of NGM’s commitment to environmental stewardship alongside NDOW and other environmental agencies who are already doing great work in our communities and across the state.”

Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corp. and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets in Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.