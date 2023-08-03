RENO – The Nevada Mining Association announced the recipients of its 2023 Mine Operator Safety Awards, which celebrate Nevada’s mining operators showcasing an exceptional commitment to safety in the workplace.

“We couldn’t be happier to recognize the incredible award recipients that have gone above and beyond to enforce safe work environments,” said NVMA Interim President Dana Bennett. “Safety is the number one priority in Nevada’s mining industry, and the attention to detail that these operators have shown to ensure each team member returns home safely after each shift is truly impeccable.”

Awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their annual safety performance, which is calculated through a formula that factors the total of annual hours worked, lost-time incidents, number of reportable injuries, and severity based on lost work days. Many recipients recorded the impressive “triple zero” – no reportable injuries, lost time incidents, or restrictive days.

The operator safety awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year and data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. This year 33 operators received an award.

In addition to the operator awards, the NVMA also recognized 47 individuals for their commitment to workplace safety through its previously announced individual safety awards.

Recipients of both categories will be recognized during an awards ceremony at the Nevada Mining Association Convention on Friday, Sept. 8 at Lake Tahoe.

This year’s operator safety award recipients include:

Large surface (300+ employees) -- First place: Round Mountain, Kinross Gold Corporation; second: Bald Mountain Mine, KG Mining Inc.; third: Marigold Mine, Silver Standard Resources.

Medium surface (100-299 employees) -- First: Mill 6, Nevada Gold Mines; second: Roaster Operations, Nevada Gold Mines; third: Florida Canyon, Argonaut Gold.

Small surface (20-99 employees) -- Four tied for first place: Relief Canyon Mine, Americas Gold & Silver; Hycroft, Hycroft Mining; Bald Mountain, South Ops, KG Mining Inc.; Isabella Pearl Mine, Walker Lane Minerals.

Large underground (300+ employees) -- First: Turquoise Ridge, Nevada Gold Mines; second: Meikle Mine, Nevada Gold Mines; third: Leeville, Nevada Gold Mines.

Medium underground (100-299 employees) -- First: Lee Smith Mine at Jerritt Canyon, Small Mine Development; second: Exodus, Nevada Gold Mines; third: SSX Mine at Jerritt Canyon, Small Mine Development.

Small underground (20-99 employees) -- Three tied for first place: Fire Creek, Hecla Nevada Mining; Twin Underground, Nevada Gold Mines; El Nino, Nevada Gold Mines.

Contractors -- Five tied for first place: Cortez Pipeline, Ames Construction; Nevada Operations, Sandvik Mining and Construction; Turquoise Ridge, Small Mine Development; Vista Underground, Small Mine Development; Leeville, Small Mine Development.

Non-metal -- Six tied for first place: Apex Quarry, Lhoist North America; Colado Plant, US Silica; Empire Mine, Empire Mining Co.; Adams Claim, Arcosa Specialty Materials; Pilot Peak, Graymont Western US; Pabco Gypsum, Pabco Building Products.

Aggregate -- Three tied for first place: Ames Backfill Portable Crusher, Ames Construction Inc.; Lockwood Quarry, Granite Construction Company; Mustang Quarry, Q&D Construction LLC.