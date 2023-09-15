It has been a busy summer for the Nevada Mining Association, and I have enjoyed every minute of it.

The season kicked off, as it did for many of MTW’s readers, with the Elko Mine Expo in early June. The Suppliers’ Reception at Dalling Hall was well-attended after a fun day out at the clay shoot. Many thanks to everyone who stopped by the NVMA booth during the Expo and especially to those who patiently updated their membership information in the NVMA database.

Later in the same month, NVMA partnered with the Nevada Division of Minerals (NDOM) to host a minerals education workshop in Winnemucca. These workshops have been a featured part of every northern Nevada summer for nearly four decades – and perhaps longer. Some of the first teachers to participate in these fun and engaging workshops have since retired, and new teachers are bringing a fresh perspective and energy.

Each year, NVMA and NDOM offer two workshops—one in Southern Nevada and one in Northern Nevada—for teachers in K-12. These two-day events feature classes about minerals and mining and field trips to interesting places. The workshops are free for Nevada’s teachers, regardless of where they teach, and successful completion of the workshops results in professional development credits. These workshops are fun and informative for everyone who participates, and we are always looking for enthusiastic volunteers. If you would like to learn more, please contact NVMA.

The NVMA Suppliers Committee has been especially busy this summer. In June, the committee hosted its annual Past Chairs’ Golf Tournament at the Grizzly Ranch Golf Club and raised $7,500 for the Ronald McDonald House. The check was presented during Miners’ Night at the Reno Aces baseball game. It was a great opportunity to support an important cause while showcasing Nevada’s modern mining industry in Reno.

Then in August, the Suppliers Committee partnered with SME for a robust event in the eastern part of Nevada. KGHM generously hosted a tour of the Robinson Mine, one of Nevada’s most historic locations and still producing gold and copper today. The participants gathered in Ely for a networking dinner and a fun ride on the ever-popular Northern Nevada Railway. The next day, a charity golf tournament was enjoyed by all.

As always, NVMA’s summer events were capped by the annual convention at South Lake Tahoe. Commemorating the 110th annual meeting, more than 600 NVMA members gathered at the Jewel of the Sierras for educational and networking opportunities. The convention featured thought-provoking speakers, virtual reality demonstrations, and roundtable conversations in addition to some just-for-fun events. The jam-packed, two-day event concluded on a high note as this year’s Safety and Reclamation Awards winners were celebrated at a festive dinner at Lake Tahoe’s newest and most beautiful convention facility.

While these events were highlights of the summer, they were just a few of the many NVMA activities over the past few months. One of the most important tasks was the recruitment for a new president. The NVMA Board of Directors reviewed and revamped the job description, then launched the application process. Numerous applications were received, and an impressive candidate pool was developed. At the time of this writing, interviews are underway.

It has been my honor to serve as NVMA’s Interim President this year, and I have thoroughly enjoyed being re-engaged with the active and enthusiastic members of NVMA. I will soon hand the reins to the next leader – the 13th since the association’s establishment in 1913! – but I will always be proud of this fine organization. My home will continue to be in Midas (come visit!), and I suspect that our paths will continue to cross often. Cheers!