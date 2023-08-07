Orla Mining Ltd., which is developing the South Railroad Project in Nevada, reported adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of $14 million, or 5 cents per share, and gold production of 29,058 ounces.

Net income without adjustments was $12.8 million in the quarter, and revenue totaled $59.3 million, compared with a loss of $597,000 in the second quarter of last year. Adjusted net income in the 2022 quarter was $10.99 million, or cents per share.

The average realized gold price was $1,975 per ounce in the second quarter of this year.

All the gold production came from Camino Rojo in Mexico at an all-in sustaining cost of $698 per ounce. The mine’s production for the first six months of the year totaled 54,968 ounces, according to the earnings report.

The company stated it is on track to meet its 2023 guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold production for the year. All-in sustaining costs for the year have been reduced, however, to $700 to $800 per ounce from $750 to $850 per ounce.

Jason Simpson, Vancouver-based Orla’s president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings call that resequencing the mine plan at Camino Rojo will reduce the strip ratio of the open pit until the end of the year, and that will lead to the lower costs.

The mine went into commercial production in April 2022.

“Orla endeavors to be a predictable and consistent gold producer and cash generator. Camino Rojo’s operational performance supports these objectives, and we are on target to deliver on our 2023 plan,” Simpson said in the earnings report.

“Our exploration efforts also continue to generate positive returns, and we remain committed to a systematic approach to unlocking value,” he said.

Simpson said in the earnings call that drilling is ramping up at South Railroad in Elko County south of Carlin, and “first drilling will be at the North Bullion and Dark Star targets before extending to multiple targets across our large land position.”

That land package on the Carlin Trend is 51,892 acres.

Drilling began late in the second quarter, and Orla stated that exploration objectives are to upgrade and increase resources at satellite deposits and look for new mineralization.

Orla is in the process of preparing for the environmental impact statement process with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for South Railroad for the proposed heap-leach mine. Simpson said the company expects the BLM to issue a notice of intent to start the draft EIS later this year or early next year.

Once the notice of intent is published, the BLM can begin scoping meetings as part of the EIS development. Orla said in the earnings report it has hired SWCA Environmental Consultants to manage the EIS process.

Even before the BLM issues the record of decision for the project, Orla reported it plans to award an engineering, procurement and construction management contract so detailed engineering can begin for the planned construction of the mine.

Orla is planning an open pit operation at South Railroad that would produce 152,000 ounces of gold per year, with a mine life of eight plus years and continued exploration potential. South Railroad has 1.6 million ounces of proven and probable reserves and 1.8 million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources.

Orla Mining acquired the South Railroad Project when it acquired Gold Standard Ventures a year go in a court-approved plan of arrangement. The deal also gave Orla the Lewis Project, a prospective land package on the Battle Mountain Trend.

The company reported spending $10.5 million on exploration during the second quarter at Camino Rojo and at regional targets in Panama.

At Camino Rojo, the company reported significant results from infill drilling of the sulfides mineral resource, on the extension of the sulfide mineralization and in the regional exploration program. Orla said exploration encountered the first visible gold outside of the Camino Rojo deposit.

Additional drilling in the Camino Rojo sulfide extension target area will continue throughout this year, according to Orla.

At Cerro Quema in Panama, exploration drilling was completed in the first half of this year, focused at the La Pelona target where low-grade, near-surface oxide mineralization was intersected. Cerro Quema is a copper and gold project.

Orla said the mine environmental permitting process for Cerro Quema is ongoing, and the company is awaiting final approval of a 10-year extension for the mining concessions. Once concessions are renewed, Orla said it can consider a construction decision.