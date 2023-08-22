VANCOUVER — Orla Mining Ltd., which is developing the South Railroad Project in Nevada, operates the Camino Rojo Mine in Mexico and has a project in Panama, has released its inaugural sustainability report highlighting its environmental, social and governance initiatives.

“I am very excited to launch our inaugural sustainability report, an important milestone for Orla,” said Jason Simpson, Orla president and chief executive officer. “This report outlines our impact beyond financial performance and integrates our responses on the material ESG challenges across our business. As an emerging gold producer with a focus on responsible mining, it is a natural time to amplify our communication and commitment.”

The 2022 Sustainability Report enhances Orla’s ESG disclosure and introduces a long-term roadmap through the company’s Towards 2030 Sustainability Strategy, Orla said in an Aug. 21 announcement. The company said this strategy is grounded in Orla’s objective of transforming mineral resources into a net-positive benefit for its stakeholders.

The stakeholders include employees, shareholders, suppliers, nations, and communities where Orla operates, Orla said.

The company stated that the strategy sets clear priorities, key performance indicators, action plans and timelines to drive progress in areas such as health and safety, climate change mitigation, water stewardship, biodiversity, community impact management, workforce diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Transparent reporting on our performance is a core company tenet and underpins our Towards 2030 Sustainability Strategy,” stated Chafika Eddine, Orla’s chief sustainability officer. “Through our sustainability report and other disclosures, we will keep stakeholders informed of our progress, hold ourselves accountable against our stated commitments, and gain insights on how to sharpen our future efforts.”

The company reported highlights of the report include: 25% of Orla’s corporate goals were ESG-linked, all of which were achieved; 100% of Orla executives and managers were evaluated against ESG performance; the safety record was a lost-time injury rate of 1.49 across the sites; and the company generated $5.8 million in community economic contributions at Camino Rojo, including salaries, local procurement, land leases, and investments in local infrastructure.

Orla stated it also achieved zero water discharge at Camino Rojo, with 100% of water reused and recycled, developed its Towards 2030 Sustainability Strategy, and established ESG targets to build a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive business around the goal of accelerating value creation and net-positive benefits for stakeholders.

Orla is in the process of preparing for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s environmental impact statement on South Railroad, which is in Elko County on the Carlin Trend south of Interstate 80. Simpson said in the second-quarter earnings report Orla expects the BLM to issue a notice of intent to start the draft EIS later this year or early next year.

Orla Mining acquired the South Railroad Project when it acquired Gold Standard Ventures roughly a year ago in a plan of arrangement that also gives the company the Lewis exploration land package on the Battle Mountain Trend.