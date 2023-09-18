Coeur Mining Inc.’s Rochester Mine in Pershing County has poured its first silver and gold ounces from its expansion project and has reached a couple of other milestones in the project ramp-up that will continue into early next year.

“The achievement of these three critical milestones marks the beginning of a new growth phase for Coeur,” said the Chicago-based company’s president and chief executive officer, Mitchell Krebs.

“The focus is now shifting to commissioning, ramp-up, and mine optimization initiatives as well as prioritizing several adjacent exploration targets located on Rochester’s 69-square-mile land package. Coeur’s project team has overcome numerous challenges over the last three years to arrive at this key inflection point and deserves thanks for their resilience and commitment.”

Exploration targets on Rochester’s land package include Nevada Packard, Lincoln Hill, Independence Hill and Plainview.

Metal production from the new Stage VI leach pad and Merrill-Crowe process plant began in mid-September with initial doré expected to be poured on Sept. 18, according to Coeur, which reported that roughly one-third of the eight million tons on the new pad are now under leach.

The Merrill-Crowe plant is achieving a flow rate of roughly 3,500 gallons per minute of solution, with the full rate of about 13,000 gpm expected in early 2024, Coeur stated.

Another milestone is the completion of the crushing circuit now that the primary gyratory crusher is installed. The company said that construction of the new three-stage crushing circuit is now substantially complete, and once fully ramped-up, will handle an average 32 million tons per year.

Coeur reported that the 32 million tons of throughput is two and a half times historical levels, making Rochester one of the largest open pit heap leach operations in the world.

Coeur Rochester also completed a multi-day test of truck and loading capacity earlier this month to ensure that the mine can support the higher throughput rates associated with the newly configured Rochester circuit, according to the company.

This test confirmed the mine’s ability to safely support the design capacity of up to 100,000 tons per day in 2023 and up to 132,000 tons per day in 2024, Coeur reported. Test data will be used to refine processes and identify opportunities for additional efficiencies in cycle and load counts.

Krebs was scheduled to present the update on Rochester and on Coeur’s Palmarejo gold and silver complex in Mexico, Kensington gold mine in Alaska, and Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, as well as the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia on Sept. 18 at the Gold Forum Americas in Colorado Springs.