Coeur Mining Inc. announced that the Rochester Mine expansion in Nevada was 97% complete as of July 31 at a cost so far of $660 million, and the company reported an adjusted net loss of $20.2 million, or 6 cents per share, for the second quarter.

The adjusted net loss compared with an adjusted net loss of $13.1 million loss, or a loss of 5 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year. Coeur’s net loss without adjustments was $32.4 million, or a loss of 10 cents per share, compared with a loss of $77.4 million, or a loss of 28 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

Chicago-based Coeur produced 68,406 ounces of gold and 2.4 million ounces of silver in the second quarter, compared with 83,772 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver in last year’s second quarter.

The average realized gold price was $1,809 per ounce and the average realized silver price was $23.91 in the second quarter.

“With the bulk of the multi-year expansion at Rochester now behind us, we look forward to beginning to deliver strong production growth and lower costs from Nevada’s largest primary silver mine,” said Mitchell Krebs, president and chief executive officer.

Krebs said in the earnings webcast that “we are just weeks away from delivering additional silver and gold production from the Stage 6 leach pad and the Merrill Crowe facility, which will be quickly followed by construction completion of the new three-stage crushing circuit.”

He said that once Rochester is in full production, it is expected to be one of the world’s largest operations of its kind with production rates two and a half times recent levels, and with lower production costs and the potential to extend and enhance the mine life from its large under-explored land position.

Coeur updated its estimate for the final cost for the Rochester expansion, reflecting additional contractor hours required to offset the loss of roughly 30 days of production due lightning and rain and lower than planned productivity rates driven by a lack of qualified skilled labor.

Together with ongoing inflationary impacts and construction re-work because of issues with completed engineering designs, the company now expects the total cost of the Rochester expansion to be roughly $40 million to $60 million more than the earlier guidance of $650 million to $670 million to between $710 million and $730 million.

Michael “Mitch” Routledge, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in the earnings call that Rochester’s haul-truck fleet is going from 14 trucks to 29, and “we’re on plan to be at 22 trucks by the end of 2023 and full complement by the end of 2024.”

He said Rochester added people for the processing plant and is bringing on truck drivers, with more employees to be hired “as needed” next year, so there isn’t a current shortage of labor for operations.

Rochester in Pershing County produced 682,656 ounces of silver and 6,134 ounces of gold in the second quarter, compared with 689,169 ounces of silver and 8,319 gold ounces in the 2022 quarter, Coeur reported.

Overall, Coeur has produced 42% of full-year guidance for gold and 45% of silver guidance, “which highlights our expectations for a strong second half,” Krebs said in the call.

The company expects to produce 10 million to 12 million ounces of silver this year and 304,000 to 352,000 ounces of gold. The gold guidance was reduced roughly 5% from earlier estimates because of lower production at Kensington in Alaska, which battled excessive spring runoff and paste backfill issues.

“Our Palmarejo gold-silver mine in northern Mexico – Coeur’s largest single operation – delivered another solid quarter and continues to showcase its large, prospective land position with additional positive exploration results,” Krebs said in the announcement.

Palmarejo produced 1.6 million ounces of silver and 23,216 ounces of gold in the second quarter, compared with 1.8 million ounces of silver and 27,109 ounces of gold in the 2022 quarter.

“Although Kensington had a weaker than anticipated second quarter, the team has worked hard to address first-half operational challenges in order to deliver a stronger second half,” Krebs said.

Kensington produced 13,193 ounces of gold in the second quarter, down from 27,866 ounces in the 2022 quarter.

Wharf, four miles southwest of Lead, South Dakota, produced 25,683 ounces of gold in the second quarter, up from 20,478 ounces in the 2022 quarter, and Routledge said Wharf received permitting from the state for a 50-acre expansion of mining operations.

He also said Wharf hit the milestone of 3 million ounces of gold production on June 23. The mine has 40 years of operation under its belt.

Looking at cost pressures, Thomas Whelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in the earnings call that “we continue to see inflationary pressures on labor and power costs. These inflationary headwinds, combined with a stronger Mexican peso, have been partially offset by lower diesel costs.”

Coeur also reported that it added to its hedge position in the second quarter on silver production, and the report shows that total 2023 hedges include 111,498 gold ounces at $1,977 per ounce and 1.49 million silver ounces at $25.41 per ounce.