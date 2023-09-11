DENVER – Newmont Corp. has announced a special virtual meeting of stockholders for Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. Mountain time in connection with the company’s proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on issuance of shares of Newmont common stock in connection with the scheme of arrangement for the acquisition that the Newmont board has already recommended. Newcrest’s shareholder vote online and in person will be Oct. 13 in Australia, where the company is based.

“Once approved, Newmont and Newcrest shareholders will own an unmatched portfolio of gold and copper assets, including 10 Tier 1 operations, each with the scale, mine life and cost profile to sustain profitable production and best-in-class sustainability performance for decades into the future,” said Newmont’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Palmer.

Under the May 14 definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest, Newmont is offering Newcrest shareholders 0.4 Newmont shares for every Newcrest share. The deal was valued at $17.5 billion at that time, but the value fluctuates with share prices.

In a recent speech at Minerals week in Australia, Palmer said that “almost 60 years ago, Newmont established an Australian subsidiary that operated until the early 1990s when we merged our assets with BHP’s gold assets to create Newcrest Mining. Newmont then returned to Australia with our acquisition of Normandy in 2002, adding two assets that we have developed to become Tier 1 and core to our portfolio today – Boddington in Western Australia and Tanami in the Northern Territory.”

Newmont also reported on Sept. 8 that it has filed its definitive proxy statement regarding the proposed merger, and reported that the Federal Court of Australia, where Newcrest is based, issued orders that Newcrest convene a meeting of shareholders to vote on the scheme and approve an explanatory statement about the scheme.

Newmont is the world’s largest gold producer and already has operations in Australia.

The company also is a partner with Barrick Gold Corp. in Nevada Gold Mines, holding 38.5%, as well as a joint venture with Barrick for the Pueblo Vejo Mine in the Dominican Republic. Newmont also operates the Cripple Creek & Victor Mine in Colorado, and mines in Canada, South America, and Africa.