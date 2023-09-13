Tailings can cause all kinds of problems.

Mines have used a variety of technologies through the years to deal with tailings. Scientists are now working in the advancing field of biotechnology to develop efficient processes to have microbes clean up tailings water – pulling out both the valuable metals and toxic materials.

“The impact not just on the recovery of metals, but on water utilization, reducing the size of some of these tailings liabilities that are just sitting there—it’s astronomical, the impact that solving the tailings problem can have,” said Dr. Vikramaditya Yadav, founder and chief executive officer of Tersa Earth Innovations.

Yadav is an associate professor at the University of British Columbia’s Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering.

“My research program has always been about doing applied science from the perspective of developing solutions for the industry,” he said. “I have worked on a range of manufacturing environmental remediation problems. Around 2016 is when we started looking very seriously at the mine tailings problem.”

In 2016 Yadav co-founded the oil sands tailings treatment company Metabolik, which was acquired by Allonia in 2021. Yadav started Tersa in 2021. That year he was also named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40.

In the summer issue of Mining the West we had a story on Cemvita, which is focusing on developing solutions with mixtures of microbes for extracting target metals from ore. Tersa is focusing on using microbes for the other end of the mining process.

“What we started saying is, what is biology really good at? And biology is very good at restoration and regeneration,” Yadav said.

The tailings water treatment process which Tersa is working on includes microbial fuel cells and microbial carbonate precipitation. In the fuel cell the microbes generate electricity.

“In the anode, the bacteria are consuming the food source, and that is producing the electricity,” Yadav said. “And that electricity is essentially used to deposit the metal. So you can view this as a bacteria-powered battery.”

Some electricity still needs to be brought in for pumping and temperature control, but not as much electricity as would be used in a typical water treatment process.

Whereas a microbial solution for leaching ore often includes a cocktail of different microbes, Yadav said Tersa engineers a microorganism that will do the work on the tailings, and uses an army of that one type of microbe.

“We have defined microorganisms, and that’s what allows us to ensure consistent, repeatable performance,” Yadav said. “It’s one strain that we’ve engineered, and it has been engineered to be more efficient.”

Conventional tailings water treatment often involves the use of lime to neutralize the water. This issue of Mining the West has a story about adjusting the lime treatment method at the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, to extract rare earth elements from the water. Yadav said, however, that getting lime for water treatment can be very carbon intensive, and “there’s not enough lime in the world to neutralize all of the waste” in tailings ponds.

Turning liabilities into assets

“When we look at tailings, when we look at acid rock drainage, they are viewed as liabilities,” Yadav said. “They are liabilities, and they have a tremendous impact on mine companies, and how their insurance and bond payments are calculated.

But often tailings water contains valuable metals like copper, gold, silver, platinum, and molybdenum. The Tersa process, Yadav said, can pull these metals out of the water, “mining” the water and turning it into a source of the metals we need, and a revenue stream for the mine.

“So you are in a position to take what is historically a liability, and now it becomes an asset,” Yadav said.

Tersa estimates that every year in North America, around $20 billion worth of metals are lost in tailings ponds – so there is the potential to add a lot of value to mining operations by extracting these metals.

The process will also pull out the toxic materials like mercury, selenium and arsenic, so that the tailings water can be released as purified water.

When tailings consist of water and solids, Yadav said, if the water is acidic the metals are pulled into the water.

“So as long as you get the tailings to be of a flowing consistency, our process is then able to pull out the metals, treat the water, and then the solid particulates can go back into their settling ponds,” Yadav said.

It then might be possible to use the solid particulates in land reclamation.

If a process like Tersa’s is incorporated into the plans for developing mine projects, that could reduce potential environmental issues with tailings, which could potentially speed up the permitting process.

A lot of water

Globally there are around 9,000 tailings ponds, Yadav said, and that number continues to go up. Those tailings ponds hold an estimated 50 trillion liters, or 13 trillion gallons, of water. How much water is 13 trillion gallons? If you had a pool that was one mile long and one mile wide at the base, and the pool was 12 miles high, it would hold about 13 trillion gallons of water.

Imagine looking up at pool like that – hoping the sides don’t break – a pool filled with tailings water—toxic water that also contains a lot of valuable minerals.

There is a lot of water to treat. And if we treat the water, we can put it to better use than sitting in a tailings facility.

“In the climate debate, something that gets lost is we’re running out of water,” Yadav said. “All major industrial activities require water. Mining is an extremely water intensive industry, and we’re just having this water sit there. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could reuse that water, recycle it back into our processes and reduce the water intensity of some of these processes?”

Yadav said several companies are working on developing the kinds of biotechnological processes for the mining industry that Tersa is testing.

“We need as many of these players in the world as possible, because we’re talking about some absolutely gargantuan scales,” Yadav said.

One of the focuses for Tersa has been on the scalability of their process. Some treatment processes which have been developed in the past, Yadav said, work well at small scales, but run into problems when they try to scale up, partially because in tailings, the solid particulate can start behaving in a non-Newtonian manner with variable viscosity.

“So mixing becomes really expensive and unpredictable,” Yadav said. “So while research has yielded some very interesting solutions, because they are batch-based, they don’t make the leap to full commercial scale operation.”

“Because we use flow-based continuous processes, the units that we use for our treatment are identical,” Yadav said. “They perform the same way regardless of the scale at which they operate. You just use more units to treat a greater volume of liquid. So our performance at the pilot scale, at the scales we are testing them right now, are going to be the same at commercial scales.”

Getting ready for field trials

Tersa has been getting tailings samples from various kinds of mines to test and fine-tune their process.

On the technology readiness level scale that ranges from one, which is the idea stage, to nine, commercial operation, Yadav said Tersa is currently working toward level six.

“We’re building our very first pilot units as we speak, and these pilot units will be operational here in Vancouver by November,” Yadav said. “They will be at a scale of about 1,000 liters per day.”

“We really want to get into the field and conduct field trials in 2024 in preparation for full scale commercialization in 2025.”

Yadav said Tersa wants to continue with the rapid progress which has been made since they started in 2021.

“We have a very accelerated development program, so we have achieved all that we have in the past two years, which is very fast for the mining industry,” Yadav said. “That’s because we have used the type of engineering design cycle where we build, we test, and iron out the bugs as quickly as possible. … Then we keep refining, keep improving, getting it to be field ready.”

Yadav said they are confident that their process works, but they want to get into the field and use the process at mines in Canada and the U.S. to work out the details of the process.

“What are some of the unknowns that we’re incapable of simulating in our development facilities here?” Yadav said. “That’s something that we really want to get a good understanding of. And the more mining companies we speak to, the greater is going to be the impact, the greater the technology is going to be in working on a wide range of geochemistry.”

There is a feeling of urgency at Tersa because the demand for metals is growing rapidly as we produce more electric vehicles and other technologies intended to help the world move to a greener economy, and as less developed parts of the world proceed with their development.

As one example of the issues we’re facing, Yadav said the metal which goes into producing a Tesla produces about a thousand times more mine waste than the metal which goes into producing a conventional car.

So moving toward a world with fewer carbon emissions requires more mining – but the mine projects which are working toward getting started get a lot of pushback, which is often largely focused on concerns about tailings and wastewater.

Developing technologies, including the biotechnological processes which Tersa Earth is working on, can help thread the needle of getting the metals we need with as little impact to the environment as possible.

“Biotechnology is definitely going to be the technology of the future,” Yadav said, “that is going to ensure that the mining industry continues to do what it does best, which is give valuable metals to society to function, while also addressing its environmental challenges and making sure that the industry is more sustainable.” ￼