OTTAWA - Towards Sustainable Mining, a globally recognized performance system designed to improve environmental and social practices in the mining sector, has launched a new subscription service for global mining companies to publicly report on key sustainability data. Ioneer, owner of the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, is TSM’s first subscriber.

First established in 2004, TSM is a sustainability program which supports mining companies in managing key environmental and social responsibilities. Mining companies are expected to report regularly on the implementation of a list of protocols, and their activities are evaluated by an external auditor every three years. The program is intended to help drive performance improvement at the site level and contribute to securing support for mining activities from local communities.

The organization says that with demand for minerals and metals on the rise due to their role as central components in clean energy technologies, businesses, investors, stakeholders, and the public are also increasingly demanding insights into sustainable commitments to meet this growth.

“The new TSM subscription service represents a natural evolution for the standard as uptake by mining associations internationally continues to grow alongside individual company interest focused on prioritizing greater transparency on how their mines operate,” said Pierre Gratton, president and CEO of the Mining Association of Canada, TSM’s founding member. “Fourteen mining associations on six continents now incorporate TSM as a mandatory component of their membership and we are proud to welcome companies in our sector, like Ioneer, that are voluntarily opting to hold themselves accountable to the high ESG standards that form the baseline of the program.”

Ioneer, as the first TSM subscriber, has committed to the standard’s implementation. In its next ESG report, set to be released in September, the company will publicly report on its performance on the standard’s eight protocols. The protocols include climate change, tailings management, water stewardship, Indigenous and community relationships, safety and health, biodiversity conservation, crisis management, and preventing child and forced labor.

“Ioneer is proud to utilize TSM’s standards as part of our corporate reporting process,” said Bernard Rowe, CEO and managing director at Ioneer. “Transparency is key to stewardship, and we are committed to being a leader in the mining industry for both. We look forward to sharing our progress as Ioneer works to provide lithium and boron, critical and strategic materials produced at our Rhyolite Ridge site in Nevada, and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the United States.”