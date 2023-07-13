CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S. Gold Corp., which also owns the Keystone exploration property in Nevada, now has one of two critical permits for its CK Gold Project near Cheyenne – a permit from the Industrial Siting Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

The siting permit is for the company’s proposed gold, copper, and silver mine near Cheyenne. The Industrial Siting Division looks at capital projects and their potential community impacts if the project is expected to exceed $253.9 million in construction and mine capital costs.

The second critical permit package is the mine operating permit and mine closure plan from DEQ’s Land Quality Division. U.S. Gold expects that approval in the first half of next year.

U.S. Gold’s president and chief executive officer, George Bee, said the industrial siting permit “is of significant importance in the regulatory process to protect those who may be impacted by large industrial capital investments. We have been very impressed by the professionalism, dedication and promptness demonstrated by the agencies in handling our permit applications.”

The proposed mine is 20 miles west of Cheyenne near the Curt Gowdy State Park on land where there was a small amount of underground mining in the early 1900s. The property is in the historic Silver Crown Mining District.

U.S. Gold has estimated the gold and copper mine could provide up to 200 permanent jobs.

The company plans an open pit mine which will produce a concentrate using flotation technology that would be shipped to a smelter for final processing. No heap leaching will be required, so there will be no cyanide used on site, and there is not any mercury or arsenic in the ore.

Bee said in the July 12 announcement that “while gold-copper mining has not been recently permitted in the state of Wyoming, state agencies are well versed in regulating the extractive industry.”

Although Wyoming doesn’t have any active gold mines, there are large coal and trona operations, as well as bentonite and uranium production.

“We recognize a growing demand for copper and gold, and we are pleased that Wyoming, a state steeped in history of meeting the nation’s resource needs, possesses the experience, desire and capacity to continue fulfilling that role in a positive and professional manner, prioritizing the well-being of its people and the environment,” Bee said.