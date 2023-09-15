When you drive down old highway 40 in Elko, near Franklin Lumber, a historical marker tells the story of the Caitlin Shale operation located off Bullion Road. In the early 1920s the plant produced various petroleum products from the local oil shale beds. Ultimately the plant proved uneconomic and really a technology before its time.

But the Caitlin plant was not the only search for oil in the vicinity.

The Elko Oil and Development Company formed by locals in 1901 was the first company to drill for oil in the Elko area. The well was located, according to the Free Press, “at the foot of the hill, across the Humboldt and a little west of the road to Lamoille.”

On April 26, 1901, Mrs. J. Eggers, wife of the president, started the engine to begin boring what is reported as the first oil well in the state of Nevada. After drilling approximately 100 feet the hole encountered “quicksand” and there was a plan to switch out the 6” casing for 8” casing. However, the hole seemed to be abandoned at this point.

While the first well was a failure it did start a rush of companies to Elko. A page 4 headline in the March 24, 1901 Weekly Independent hailed “Elko’s New Industry, All Indications Point to this Being one of the Greatest Oil Belts Ever Discovered.” The ground for many miles in every direction was being staked with placer claims for petroleum.

In May 1901 the La Monte Oil Company expressed their interest in drilling in the Elko field. They said no stock would be for sale and C. A. Burcham of Los Angeles was backing the company with unlimited capital.

The company had the area examined by three oil experts, all of whom pronounced that the surface showed immense promise. F. M. Bradshaw, an expert from Pennsylvania, said that from surface indications the Elko Oil field was the biggest thing he ever saw. Bradshaw compared the Elko field to the Kern field in California and the Pennsylvania fields to indicate his enthusiasm.

Reports suggested that no less than seven companies would be drilling in the Elko field by August. There is no evidence that La Monte ever drilled.

Next to join the fray was the Rocky Mountain Oil and Development Company, owned largely by people from Duluth, Minnesota. The president of the company was Leonidas Merritt, who is credited with discovering iron in the Mesabi Range in Minnesota. John E. Merritt was the local manager, and the board of directors included A. W. Hesson, Edgar Reinhart and John McBride.

While Rocky Mountain was still looking over the field, the Hesperian Crude Oil Company from Chico, California began searching for a spot to drill. They selected a spot off the road to Bullion past the bridge over the South Fork River. The company put up an 80-foot derrick and had a 25-horsepower engine and boiler capable of drilling 2,500 feet. An 18’x36’ boarding house was built for the men and run by Mrs. Price, wife of the engineer. The cost of the derrick and the machinery totaled $6,500.

At the end of 1901 the hole was nearly 400 feet deep, but in January 1902 the company announced the cessation of drilling for the winter. No further information is available for this well.

The Rocky Mountain company also picked a location off Bullion Road about a mile from the Hesperian well. The company had a 28-horsepower boiler, a load of pipe and machinery, as well as experienced drillers and a mechanic from Bakersfield, California. A report from May 9, 1902 had the well at 225 feet in fossilized limestone. Shortly after this, the rig ceased drilling on this site.

The Rocky Mountain Oil and Development Company finalized a deal with the Elko Coal company to drill a well on their property. The company abandoned its well near the South Fork River and in July moved it to a new location. The site was on a small hill south and east of the hoisting works for the coal company on the border of Sections 23 and 24.

Rocky Mountain had a contract with Mr. Williams to drill a 1,000-foot hole. The hole progressed to 571 feet before problems with caving began. Before the casing could be advanced there were problems with the drillers which were shortly sorted out. However, while trying to advance the casing the drillers encountered a bar of steel in the hole. Manager J. E. Merritt believed that it was sabotage but never named a culprit.

The company ultimately resumed drilling. In January 1904 the well depth was about 700 feet and the company shut down due to the cold temperatures. Drilling never resumed. This hole did encounter small quantities of oil.

The Duluth and Western Oil Company made a deal on a number of claims in November 1901 and would have a rig on the ground within 90 days. This hole was in the southeast quarter of Section 8 in Burner Basin. They drilled to between 600 and 700 feet before J. E. Merritt took over operations on the rig in April 1903. Reports suggest Merritt did advance this hole, but how far is unknown. Drilling on this hole likely ended in late 1903.

With the cessation of drilling in both holes the early exploration phase in Elko ended. This ended the first search for oil in Elko. At times the papers mentioned other companies planning to drill in Elko, but they never came to pass.

In 1909 Western Pacific bought the drill left in Burner Basin and planned to use it to drill water wells.

A second phase of oil exploration

Oil exploration in other parts of Nevada, especially around Fallon, prompted a renewal of oil exploration in the Elko area in 1920. The Elko Oil Corporation was formed by local businessmen in May 1920. The company selected a spot on Adobe Flats, about six miles north of Elko, for their well and invited Professor Fredrick J. Pack of the University of Utah to look over the area and help site the well.

After a short examination of the area Pack stated there was no evidence of an anticline or a dome and no chance for an oil trap. Immediately after Pack’s report the company voted to terminate the corporation.

The Bull Run and Oil and Gas Company incorporated in October 1920 with Harry McCandless in charge of the operation and began drilling in the Bull Run Basin in 1921. At 625 feet the hole hit a gas pocket which blew water out of the hole, but the water quickly subsided. By October 1923 the hole was at approximately 800 feet, which was near the ultimate depth.

Geologist A.L. Robinson, who was working in the Fallon Field, found what he thought was a good place for a well in November 1920. He picked a location in Section 4 north of the Upper Colony and one-half mile from today’s golf course, where he said there was good indication of an anticline. He predicted the well would hit oil within the first 1,000 feet but likely not in commercial quantities.

Robinson’s location was the well site for the Elko Oil Development and Improvement Company.

The Elko Oil Development and Improvement Company formed in December 1921 and elected H. B. Kuntz president. The company purchased a drill rig from the O’Neill brothers in Wells and moved it to the site, and on June 18, 1921 spudded in their hole.

The drill was a Star company model 28 which was operated by steam from a 40-horespower tractor. This was a cable drill where the drilling proceeded by pounding on the bottom of the hole and tension on the rope would turn the bit. This type of rig was developed by the Chinese over 4,000 years ago.

The company made good progress on the well, drilling to 580 feet by late September, when drilling was suspended due to lack of funds. The company appealed to the local population, pleading for “20 Ground Floor Men” to invest. At the time the company reported spending $1,493 on drilling costs.

Funds of the company were replenished, and drilling resumed in November.

The first indication of oil was in November 1921 at 850 feet when oil was found hanging on the bit and cable. Contract geologist George H. Hook began looking over the field in December and was so impressed he became the contract geologist for the company and guided much of the drilling. He suggested oil would be encountered at 1,500 feet.

Hook’s favorable report started a rush, and The Elko Independent said that “land within a 20-mile radius of Elko has been located by oil enthusiasts.”

The Elko Independent covered the status of the drilling nearly every day on the front page of the paper. The editor claimed it was conservative and unbiased. However, editor Harold Hale was associated with the company.

The Elko Free Press carried the highlights of the drilling but was not as focused on the day-to-day events.

In January 1922, with the hole at 985 feet, the indications of oil and gas began increasing. When the bailer was dumped it released a strong odor of gas and a good oil showing.

The company was once again in need of cash and ran a full-page ad asking people of Elko to subscribe to the stock. The funds were mostly needed for purchasing casing for the hole. Cost per foot for the first 1,128 feet was $7.68 per foot.

Once again, the people of Elko responded and refilled the coffers and drilling resumed. In order to increase the daily footage a new drill bit and under reamer developed by local engineer Charles DeArmond was now being used to great success.

Between February and April of 1922, the Elko Independent published a four-part series by geologist George Hook on the geology related to oil formation and trapping. The paper published the caveat that “The article here printed is very technical and cannot be thoroughly appreciated unless the reader uses with it some standard geological work or encyclopedic explanation.”

During the summer of 1922 several new companies were formed and reported that rigs were on the way and drilling would begin immediately.

In June the Elko Mutual Oil and Gas Company had their geologist examining their lands in the field. The company sited a well in early 1923 and built a derrick and accommodations for the staff, but then decided against starting pending the outcome of the Elko Oil hole.

The Dupont-Elko Oil Corporation formed and raised money but never drilled a foot.

Oil experts also showed up to pronounce their feelings on the field. The most notable was Edward Allison Hill from the University of Utah. He would join Hook in directing the well of the Elko Oil company.

The next indication of oil in the Elko Oil Development and Improvement Company hole was at 1,515 feet when they encountered a five-foot sand body and additional gas pressure, but it was deemed too thin for commercial production.

In early December 1922 the company offered a $2,000 bonus to the drillers and helpers if they could bring in the well by Christmas. It seems the Nevada State Legislature had offered a $25,000 reward for the first production well in the state. The state amended the bill in 1923, defining a producing well as 10 barrels a day for five days.

In October 1923 at approximately 2,418 feet the company hit the best oil to date and debated whether to keep drilling. Again, the company bypassed the sand and continued to drill. The showings at the well increased the number of onlookers daily. To show how much gas they were encountering, when the drillers dumped the bailer, they would light the gas with a match to impress the crowd.

The First Unit Oil Company began looking at the district in early 1904. A.L. Robinson again sited the location for the well, this time near 8-Mile Spring north of Elko on the Tuscarora Road. The company built a derrick and set up a rig and equipment, but then put a pause on the operation pending the outcome of the Elko Oil test well.

Despite geologist Edward Hill’s prediction of an oil sand at 2,900 feet, the mark was passed without oil making an appearance.

George Hook returned to Elko in late May, and after reviewing the cuttings and visiting the outcrops, once again concluded that the well was too low on the anticline to pick up the deep sand he had predicted at 2,600 feet. He recommended abandoning drilling, backing up the casing to 2,418 feet where the 12-foot oil sand was encountered, and completing the well.

A second opinion was desired by the company, and geologist Christion Vrang, a Wyoming and mid-continent oil expert, began a survey. Vrang’s recommendations was to continue drilling until no longer possible, and then test each horizon as the company pulled out of the well.

On Vrang’s recommendation the directors of the Elko Oil Development & Improvement Company decided to drill as deep as the rig will allow. Company President H. B. Kuntz strongly disagreed with this path and resigned from the company.

Gas pressure kept increasing as the well was deepened, and there were some shows of oil. On July 15, 1924 the hole reached a depth of 3,080 feet. At the time water was said to be decreasing and oil and gas increasing. A match dipped down the hole would ignite the gas and a big explosion would follow.

The Independent suggested “This is getting to be a little too dangerous a pastime and will have to be carefully watched from now on.”

Drilling continued for another 10 days, but with the hole caving no progress was made and drilling stopped. The company planned to dynamite the hole with 25-pound charges to increase gas flow. But the plan was never implemented.

On August 19, 1924 a plan was announced to form Elko Oil Merger, Inc., which would combine the assets of the Elko Oil Development and Improvement Company and the First Unit Oil Co. A.W. Hesson was elected president of the Oil Merger company and after a period of due diligence the company was once again ready to proceed with work in the field.

The company decided to move the first unit rig to section 28 on a high knoll on a bench. This was probably the bench above Kittridge Canyon. After moving the rig to the new site in June there is no evidence that a hole was ever spudded.

H. B. Kuntz returned to Elko in November 1925 to make a deal with the Elko Merger company to try to develop the Elko Oil test well. With the backing of previous California shareholders Kuntz began preparations to shoot the well at the 2,412-foot mark. After prepping the well, he put work on hold pending receiving the capital from California - which never arrived.

This ended the second of Elko’s oil booms. Drilling would not resume near Elko until the 1970s. Occasional drilling would continue until the recent work by Noble Energy.

While some of the wells to date have encountered potentially commercial quantities of oil and gas in Elko County, there are no producing wells in the county. The nearest are in Pine Valley just over the Eureka County Line.