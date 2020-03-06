You are the owner of this article.
Businessman bids for school board
Businessman bids for school board

Robert Leonhardt

Businessman Robert Leonhardt signs the paperwork to run for District 2 of the Elko County School District Board of Trustees March 4 at the Elko County Clerk's office. 

ELKO – Robert Leonhardt became the second candidate to file for the Elko County School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, two days after trustee Jim Cooney filed for re-election.

Leonhardt, who is running for the District 2 seat currently held by Tammie Cracraft-Dickensen, said he wanted to give “answers and not responses” to the community.

After attending school board meetings, Leonhardt said he “noticed there were a lot of responses and not answers. I believe the community and citizens need answers and not responses.”

He said his background owning and operating the West Exit Port-of-Subs would benefit the school board.

“I believe that my business background will be an asset to the board and school district on the financial side,” Leonhardt explained. “I think we need to look at making decisions like the school district is a business and look at what’s the best for the teachers, administration, students and district.”

Leonhardt has been in the restaurant business for nearly 20 years.

He has lived in Elko since 2011, working at Elko Motor Co. and in real estate. He and his wife of 17 years, Rosa, own the Port-of-Subs.

Active in the community, Leonhardt is currently the vice chairman for FISH and treasurer for AYSO soccer. Prior to that he has been on numerous boards, and for five years was on the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce board, serving as chair.

Filing for non-judicial offices ends March 13.

