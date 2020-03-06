Businessman bids for school board

ELKO – Robert Leonhardt became the second candidate to file for the Elko County School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, two days after trustee Jim Cooney filed for re-election.
Leonhardt, who is running for the District 2 seat currently held by Tammie Cracraft-Dickensen, said he wanted to give “answers and not responses” to the community.
After attending school board meetings, Leonhardt said he “noticed there were a lot of responses and not answers. I believe the community and citizens need answers and not responses.”
He said his background owning and operating the West Exit Port-of-Subs would benefit the school board.
You have free articles remaining.
“I believe that my business background will be an asset to the board and school district on the financial side,” Leonhardt explained. “I think we need to look at making decisions like the school district is a business and look at what’s the best for the teachers, administration, students and district.”
Leonhardt has been in the restaurant business for nearly 20 years.
He has lived in Elko since 2011, working at Elko Motor Co. and in real estate. He and his wife of 17 years, Rosa, own the Port-of-Subs.
Active in the community, Leonhardt is currently the vice chairman for FISH and treasurer for AYSO soccer. Prior to that he has been on numerous boards, and for five years was on the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce board, serving as chair.
Filing for non-judicial offices ends March 13.