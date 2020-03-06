Businessman bids for school board

ELKO – Robert Leonhardt became the second candidate to file for the Elko County School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, two days after trustee Jim Cooney filed for re-election.

Leonhardt, who is running for the District 2 seat currently held by Tammie Cracraft-Dickensen, said he wanted to give “answers and not responses” to the community.

After attending school board meetings, Leonhardt said he “noticed there were a lot of responses and not answers. I believe the community and citizens need answers and not responses.”

He said his background owning and operating the West Exit Port-of-Subs would benefit the school board.

“I believe that my business background will be an asset to the board and school district on the financial side,” Leonhardt explained. “I think we need to look at making decisions like the school district is a business and look at what’s the best for the teachers, administration, students and district.”

Leonhardt has been in the restaurant business for nearly 20 years.