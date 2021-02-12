Busniess After Hours set for Feb. 18

ELKO – Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, February 18, with Iron Woman Mining Services at 559 W. Silver Street, Suite 304 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For this Business After Hours, the amazing staff at Iron Woman will be making sure to pull out all the stops! Enjoy a variety of beers and wine while sampling an assortment of delicious foods provided by Dreez. Also, enter for a chance to win some incredible raffle prizes and, while you’re at it, collect some great Iron Woman SWAG items! Meet the owner and president, Shaun Egan as well as other company members and discover all the positive works they are doing in our area.

Founded as a Native American-owned company in 1999, Iron Woman is an employee-owned general civil contractor with more than 280 employees, 15 crews, and more than 300 pieces of rolling equipment, including trucks, trailers, and yellow iron. Shaun and Phyllis Egan, Iron Woman’s co-founders, built the company with sustainable development as its cornerstone; a central theme that has persisted over time. The name “Iron Woman” was selected in honor of Shaun’s great-great-great-grandmother, a full-blood Blackfeet Indian.