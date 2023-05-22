Lane closures and travel delays will be in place at the intersection of State Route 225 (Mountain City Highway) and Idaho Street in Elko the evening of May 24 as the City of Elko installs flashing yellow arrows.

Intermittent lane closures will take place at the Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street intersection on May 24 from 7 p.m. to midnight as City of Elko and Titan Electric crews perform the installation. Drivers are asked to avoid travel in the area if possible.

The traffic signal will be placed in automatic flash mode during the work. When traffic signals are flashing, drivers should follow instruction of traffic signage and workers, and treat the intersection as an all-way stop.

Additional information on flashing yellow arrows can be found at www.dot.nv.gov.

State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.