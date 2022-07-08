Busy weekend for events in Elko area

ELKO – This weekend is shaping up to be a pretty busy one with plenty of opportunities for enjoying the long summer days. Many of the following events are family friendly, so bring the little ones, too.

The Silver State Stampede will take place Friday through Sunday at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Tickets can be purchased at J.M. Capriola’s, Boot Barn, IFA and Roy’s Market or at the gate. This will be the 110th year of the event in Elko, a tradition that grows stronger and better every year.

The Silver State Stampede is a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) sanctioned sporting event and is a nonprofit organization made up of all volunteers.

On Friday and Saturday the gates open at 5 p.m. with mutton busting and mini bulls at 6 p.m. The official rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m.

Following the rodeo both nights will be a dance featuring live music by Reckless Envy.

On Sunday the gates open at 3 p.m. with Mutton Busting and Mini-Bulls at 4 p.m. The rodeo will start at 5 p.m.

In 2020, The Silver State Stampede was broadcast on national television on The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel +App. That is happening again this year. Visit silverstatestampede.com for details.

———

The California Trail Center is hosting a “full-ish moon hike beginning at 9 p.m. Friday on the South Fork Meadows Trail. Interested people can preregister online, and a map is provided for navigating to the site.

“We have a staff member here who enjoys giving evening star programs,” said Visitor Guide Steve Owens. “We have a couple telescopes so people can look at the moon after the hike.”

———

Always a popular event, Art in the Park, presented by the Elko Art Club will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Elko City Park.

In years past the event has brought in both local and out of town vendors selling handmade items and other art-related products. Stroll the aisles under the shady treetops and discover all kinds of fun things for sale, including jewelry, ceramics, tie-dye, paintings and other one-of-a-kind items.

“I have over 100 vendors, not including food vendors,” said organizer Tess King. “There are a lot more local artists. There is an artist from Cape Town, South Africa who paints on shweshwe fabric. She paints people on them.

“Deb Finley (a local ceramic artist) will be there,” King added. “It is a lot more diversified this year. We will have artist demos all weekend. There are bounce houses and other children’s entertainment.”

———

The Elko Farmers Market will be open in the parking lot behind Sherman Station from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Discover fresh, local produce and other delicious items such as baked goods. You may also find locally produced beef, pork eggs, honey and poultry. Stop by and pick up something fresh from the farm.

———

The Downtown Business Association will host Buckaroos and Buckle Bunnies Beer Walk from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Dress up in cowboy and cowgirl attire for the costume photo contest. Cost to attend is $25. Pick up your glass and a map at Rubies located at 442 Idaho St.