Buttigieg addresses Elko crowd

He later told the crowd, “The Second Amendment is not an excuse to do nothing whatsoever to protect our children against gun violence.”

Buttigieg said he believed legalizing marijuana would be “the right thing to do.

“We have seen so many cases where the criminalization of marijuana and the incarceration that has followed has done far more harm than the offense it was intended to deal with. We need to move on from the failed War on Drugs strategy to one that recognizes that addiction is often a medical challenge, and that is science-based and evidence-based about what substances are really harmful and which are not.”

Buttigieg told the crowd about his health care plan, which he calls “Medicare for all who want it.” He said insurance companies don’t want the competition but “I think they should be forced to compete with a quality public plan … and I think eventually everyone would want it.”

Premiums would be capped at 8.5 percent of income and out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs would never be higher than $250 a month.

A total of 312 people attended the campaign event, according to Adobe Principal Cody Krenka.