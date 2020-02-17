Buttigieg addresses Elko crowd

ELKO — Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg rallied a crowd of more than 300 people Monday afternoon at Adobe Middle School in Elko.
Before discussing issues he spoke about the effort of Democratic candidates to defeat President Trump in November.
“The Senate was the jury last week but we are the jury now, and the verdict on this president is going to be up to us” he told voters, referring to Trump’s impeachment trial.
“The purpose of the presidency is not the glorification of the president, it is the unification and the empowerment of the American people,” he said.
Buttigieg answered questions from the Elko Daily Free Press prior to his speech, explaining why he supported “red flag” gun laws and legalizing marijuana on the federal level.
“What we know is that red flag laws can save lives, both from homicide and from gun suicide, and so can background checks,” he said.
He said such laws are favored by most Democrats and Republicans, as well as most gun owners.
“One of the things that is shocking is that an idea like that, that has 80 or 90 percent support across the board, still can’t get done in Washington,” he added. “I think that shows you just how broken Washington has become.”
He later told the crowd, “The Second Amendment is not an excuse to do nothing whatsoever to protect our children against gun violence.”
Buttigieg said he believed legalizing marijuana would be “the right thing to do.
“We have seen so many cases where the criminalization of marijuana and the incarceration that has followed has done far more harm than the offense it was intended to deal with. We need to move on from the failed War on Drugs strategy to one that recognizes that addiction is often a medical challenge, and that is science-based and evidence-based about what substances are really harmful and which are not.”
Buttigieg told the crowd about his health care plan, which he calls “Medicare for all who want it.” He said insurance companies don’t want the competition but “I think they should be forced to compete with a quality public plan … and I think eventually everyone would want it.”
Premiums would be capped at 8.5 percent of income and out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs would never be higher than $250 a month.
A total of 312 people attended the campaign event, according to Adobe Principal Cody Krenka.
“I’m really glad that Pete has come to Elko to talk to us,” said Spring Creek resident Linda Stahl. “We need to understand what these guys are about.”
K. C. Harrison said, “I am so proud of the Democratic Party and let me tell you why. We have got top notch candidates. We are giving a selection of various points of view on how our government should run in prosperity. No matter what happens is that the tide within the party is going to stand for whoever we put up against our current president.”
It is good that people aren’t hiding in the shadows, said attendee Terrie Anderson.
“It wasn’t always the case,” she said. “In 2012 I had some friends who had Obama stickers on their cars and they were keyed around town. One was parked in the driveway.”
“I’m just excited to be here and be part of this excitement,” said George MacLean as he waited for the doors to open. “We need more youth. I think it’s time for a change.”
McLean said he recently retired in Elko after moving here from Las Vegas.
The crowd included some small children, as school was not in session because of the Presidents Day holiday.
Buttigieg is leading in the number of delegates after the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, although U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won the popular vote in both states.
Sanders visited Elko on Dec. 8, and former vice president Joe Biden was here on Nov. 17.
It was Buttigieg’s third event of the day, having already appeared in Reno and Carson City. He was also slated to speak Monday night in Salt Lake City, where a bigger venue was ordered because of growing interest in his candidacy there.
According to a Las Vegas Review-Journal poll, Sanders is expected to win Nevada’s caucus, followed by Biden and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Early voting began Saturday.