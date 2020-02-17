Buttigieg to campaign today in Elko

ELKO — With early voting already underway in the First in The West Democratic caucus, frontrunner Pete Buttigieg is returning to Nevada and plans a town hall visit to Elko on Presidents Day.

Buttigieg will appear at 2:15 p.m. Monday at Adobe Middle School, his campaign announced Friday.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is leading in the number of delegates after the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, although U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won the popular vote in both states.

Sanders visited Elko on Dec. 8, and former vice president Joe Biden was here on Nov. 17.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Buttigieg will address the Clark County Democratic Party’s “Kick Off To Caucus” Gala. On Sunday, Pete will attend a “fireside chat” with Planned Parenthood Action Fund membership, join the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus for their Black History Month Brunch, participate in United for Infrastructure’s Moving America Forward forum, and hold rallies in Las Vegas and in Reno.

On Monday, he will hold town halls in Reno, Carson City, and Elko.

Early voting begins Saturday in Nevada’s caucus, which is scheduled for Feb. 22.