Buyouts on Elko County school board agenda

ELKO – Thirty-one Elko County School District employees are seeking a buyout of their contract, which could cost the district more than $1.6 million.
If all the requests are approved by the board of trustees Tuesday night, it could be the largest buyout in the history of the school district.
Twenty-four of the requests are for employees who have served 28 to nearly 30 years in the state Public Employees Retirement System. If that group is approved, it could cost the district about $1.3 million.
The other seven employees have 28 years or less in PERS, their service credits totaling $341,377.
According to the estimated savings replacement salary, the district would be $617,737 in the red for the first year, then see a savings of approximately $366,721 after two years for both groups. In four years, the savings would increase to $2.1 million.
The buyout item was on the agenda for Feb. 23, but was tabled unanimously for the next board meeting.
A modification to the buyout policy, GBC19, was unanimously approved on Feb. 9, stipulating an employee must “have completed at least 28 years of employment with a Public Employees Retirement System participating employer in Nevada and agree to retire.”
Previously, the language of the policy allowed an employee to apply for buyouts who served a minimum of 20 years. The updated policy also allows for retirement at any age, striking previous wording that placed conditions for those individuals who were 60 or over.
Now, an employee “shall be eligible to retire with the purchase of service credit at the proposed date of retirement based on being eligible for full retirement benefits at any age.”
The school district budgets an amount each year for the potential purchase of retirement credit up to two years, which “will be based upon the District’s ability to pay.”
“The District reserves the right to fund the purchase of retirement credit in the current or succeeding fiscal year,” the policy reads.
The large amount of teachers and employees seeking to retire is rooted in a couple of factors, according to school district administrators.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson told trustees on Feb. 9 the “unusual year may have helped make that decision for some people. But we are also entering into a large bubble of veteran teachers.”
“COVID aside, I anticipate over the next five years there will be large numbers of people retiring just by the nature of the demographics of our educators,” she continued.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith provided additional insight to the trustees, noting that the school district hired more than a hundred teachers over several years roughly 30 years ago “and we’re just starting into that batch of people.”
Starting last month, more than 60 job openings have been posted on the school district’s human resources web page.
Over the past three years, the school district has approved buyouts ranging between $615,000 and $687,000.
If this year’s requests are accepted by the school board, it could match or eclipse the number of buyouts approved in 2017, when 24 employees received their retirement credit, costing the district $988,097.
Last year on Feb. 25, the district approved $615,444 in retirement service credits for 13 employees by a 4-2 margin, with trustees Jim Cooney, Teresa Dastrup, Kieth Fish and Ira Wines voting in favor of the motion.
Trustees Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson and Brian Zeiszler voted against the motion. Candace Wines was not present at the meeting.
The board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Central Office Board Room at 850 Elm St. The meeting is also available live stream via YouTube through the school district’s website.