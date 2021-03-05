Buyouts on Elko County school board agenda

ELKO – Thirty-one Elko County School District employees are seeking a buyout of their contract, which could cost the district more than $1.6 million.

If all the requests are approved by the board of trustees Tuesday night, it could be the largest buyout in the history of the school district.

Twenty-four of the requests are for employees who have served 28 to nearly 30 years in the state Public Employees Retirement System. If that group is approved, it could cost the district about $1.3 million.

The other seven employees have 28 years or less in PERS, their service credits totaling $341,377.

According to the estimated savings replacement salary, the district would be $617,737 in the red for the first year, then see a savings of approximately $366,721 after two years for both groups. In four years, the savings would increase to $2.1 million.

The buyout item was on the agenda for Feb. 23, but was tabled unanimously for the next board meeting.

A modification to the buyout policy, GBC19, was unanimously approved on Feb. 9, stipulating an employee must “have completed at least 28 years of employment with a Public Employees Retirement System participating employer in Nevada and agree to retire.”