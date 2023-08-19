ELKO — Each year children across Elko County and rural Nevada in general take part in preparing livestock to show at the Elko County Fair.

Countless hours are spent from December though August feeding, nurturing, and training these animals so they are show-ready by fair time.

“A couple hours a day at least go into them. With feeding them, cleaning out the pen, and then teaching them to walk and everything so they’re ready for show,” said Jade Buzzetti, who will be showing a heifer and steer this year, and who along with her brother Lane has been surrounded by agriculture and ranching their entire lives.

“The hardest part about it to me is teaching them to walk and pose the right way. That always takes a while,” said Jade. The kids will begin working among their 4H clubs to perfect the less physical aspects of their animals, and establish the show ring muscle memory.

The Buzzetti kids took their animals to Ag in the Classroom in the spring to help them get adjusted and exposed to the large amount of people and chaos they will be around at the fair.

Kids who decide to show livestock at the fair — especially larger livestock — will get their animals at the beginning of winter. This gives them plenty of time to start feeding them and fattening them up so they’re show-size. The process was made extra difficult this year by the above average ferocity our winter hit us with.

“I don’t see there being as many animals this year, just after the winter we had. I think that’s going to have made it a lot harder to get these animals to the point that they’re show-ready,” said Rachel Buzzetti, mother of Lane and Jade.

Ensuring the animals they are trying to show are a proper weight and size is critical. The fair is an extremely competitive setting, with significant prizes and money on the line.

“The best part for me is the adrenaline rush you get when you’re down in the ring showing the animals. That’s kind of what you’ve been working for and what you’re most excited about,” said Lane, who will be showing a steer and a calf.

Lane’s calf is a leppy they found in late May. Animals like this require much more attention and work, since they haven’t had consistent nutrition their entire life. That isn’t a factor that has deterred Lane from getting it ready for the fair.

To many people with an outside perspective on agriculture and ranching it can seem like a cruel process, however a respect and tenderness for both the process and the animals is missed when it’s not something you get to see firsthand. That starts at a young age, the tireless work in harsh elements requires a love and passion for what these kids do, and what many of them are likely to do in their futures.

“I love being around the animals and spending time with them everyday. It’s something I’ve always been around, and I just love working with them and putting in that time,” said Jade.