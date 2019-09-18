ELKO — Three of Elko County’s own judicial officers took part this week in instruction for aspiring law enforcement officers at the Nevada Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy, better known as the POST Academy, at the former Stewart Indian School in Carson City, Nevada.
Judge Mason Simons of the Elko Township Justice Court, Court Master Andy Mierins of the Fourth Judicial District Court and Judge Brian Boatman of the Eastline Township Justice Court provided instruction on “Courtroom Demeanor and Testimony” to twenty-one cadets from various law enforcement agencies across northern and rural Nevada, including five cadets from Elko County.
The POST Academy consists of seventeen weeks of instruction for Category I peace officers which include classroom training for the cadets in areas such as court security, counter-terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, and numerous sessions of scenario based training.
Cadets also receive physical fitness, weapons, vehicle training and instruction in investigative techniques to aid them in the performance of their eventual law enforcement duties.
“I believe this is at least my fourth time teaching here at the POST Academy,” said Simons. “I have been honored to be invited back several times, and always thoroughly enjoy teaching and interacting with these cadets on topics regarding the law, the legal system, and the administration of justice.”
“These men and women play an important role in our system of justice,” Simons continued, “and I’m honored to play just a small part in setting them on their course of professional development.”
During the training, Cadets were instructed in the role law enforcement plays in delivering courtroom testimony during a criminal proceeding, which Mierins said he believes is necessary for them to learn.
“Law enforcement officers have a duty to always be professional, courteous and ethical in their interactions with the court and the public and our instruction today focused on that responsibility,” Mierins explained.
Boatman received POST training as a former law enforcement officer for ten years,. This time, he returned to the Academy as an instructor.
“I could draw on my own personal experiences and share those insights with these new up-and-coming officers,” Boatman said.” It was great to see so many Elko County officers in the classroom and I look forward to seeing some of them in my courtroom in the future.”
Mierins added that being a POST instructor was a highlight of his year.
“These were an insightful group of cadets. I look forward to this opportunity every six months,” Mierins said.
Elko County cadets included Officer Nathaniel Bradford of the Elko Police Department; Deputy Brenda Cortez and Deputy Dennis Johnston from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Luis Perez of the West Wendover Police Department; and Officer Tasha Starr of the Elko County Juvenile Probation Department.
