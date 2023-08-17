RENO -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife has announced Caleb McAdoo as the Department’s new Deputy Director of Operations. In this position, McAdoo will oversee the Habitat and Conservation Education Divisions as well as guiding the department’s operations related to equipment, facilities, engineering, and rural community engagement.

“It is an unbelievable honor to serve the great State of Nevada and the Nevada Department of Wildlife in this capacity and I am sincerely humbled to be selected,” said McAdoo. “I am looking forward to working with the exceptional NDOW staff, our partners, and constituents to better Nevada and its wildlife in this new role.”

McAdoo, a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation Biology, began his career as a Conservation Aid, before being promoted to Regional Habitat Supervisor. In this position he helped implement programs responsible for developing, managing, and supervising the implementation of multi-million-dollar projects to restore and protect wildlife habitat. His duties include the development and management of turnkey projects including project design, scope of work development, contract administration, budgeting, implementation, and personnel management.

“Having worked with Caleb throughout his career I am confident in his ability to lead NDOW’s Habitat and Conservation Education Divisions into the future,” said Director Alan Jenne. “I have always been impressed by his ability to develop relationships locally and statewide in coordinating meaningful projects across Nevada's complex landscapes. He is the ideal person for this job.”