ELKO – Should the California Trail Interpretive Center begin charging entrance fees?

The Bureau of Land Management is requesting public input on a proposal to implement an amenity fee at the tourist attraction west of Elko, which has allowed free admission since it opened in 2012.

Since that time the Trail Center has added numerous amenities, activities and services to improve the overall visitor experience.

“The BLM welcomes and values diverse views and is soliciting public input on a proposed fee for the CTIC, “ said Connie Jacobs, California Trail Interpretive Center manager. “The input we receive will aid in the decision process as we move forward in our consideration for an amenity fee.”

A fee would be used to ensure the BLM meets preservation, recreation, education, interpretation, public enjoyment and visitor management goals outlined in its Trail Center business plan.

The public may provide input via email at blm_nv_californiatrailcenter@blm.gov, through comment cards available at the California Trail Interpretive Center, and by mail sent to CTIC Business Plan, 3900 East Idaho St, Elko, NV 8980.

The deadline for comments is Jan. 12.

The BLM will also hold a public meeting on the topic from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Main Conference Room in the BLM’s Elko District Office, 3900 East Idaho St.

The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

