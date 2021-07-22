California Trail Center reopens doors

ELKO -- The California Trail Center was finally able to reopen its doors to the public on July 22. Moving forward, the Interpretive Center plans to follow health and safety guidelines recommended by the CDC.
No more than 62 people will be allowed in the building, and fully-vaccinated individuals do not have to wear face masks in most indoor or outdoor settings.
“I’m very thrilled to have the public actually come into the center and engage with the staff here, see the exhibits in person and be able to walk the trails outside. I think that the in-person experience is much more powerful than the virtual tours," said Ranger Gina Mele.
When asked which exhibits had been most popular, Mele responded, “So far, I’ve seen a lot of visitors look at the wagons inside and the wagons outside as well. We encourage that because we do want people to see how big they are and what they could possibly carry. We have [a variety] of wagons, so that’s very interesting for visitors to see."
"The maps are the next thing that people really look at. They want to know where the California Trail went, where it started and where it ended," she said.
Mele personally recommends the maps, wagons and the Native American Exhibit located toward the back of the building. There’s also an exhibit describing the trials and tribulations that travelers faced on the California Trail that she encourages.
“At this point =, we’re trying to hire some new employees. Within the next month or two, we should have new employees coming in. We don’t have a volunteer coordinator at the moment, so we’re not looking for any volunteers," Mele said.
“I’m the only BLM employee at the center right now, and we need at least three BLM employees in order to be open five days a week. For now, it’s just me, so we’re only open two days a week on Thursdays and Fridays," she said. "Plus, we don’t have air conditioning right now and we don’t want people getting too hot while they’re in the building.”
The official reopening of the California Trail Interpretive Center is an exciting opportunity to learn about the history of the people who traveled thousands of miles in search of community and gold. There are many exhibits to admire and read about all throughout the Center.
The California Trail Interpretive Center will be open on from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.