California Trail Center reopens doors

ELKO -- The California Trail Center was finally able to reopen its doors to the public on July 22. Moving forward, the Interpretive Center plans to follow health and safety guidelines recommended by the CDC.

No more than 62 people will be allowed in the building, and fully-vaccinated individuals do not have to wear face masks in most indoor or outdoor settings.

“I’m very thrilled to have the public actually come into the center and engage with the staff here, see the exhibits in person and be able to walk the trails outside. I think that the in-person experience is much more powerful than the virtual tours," said Ranger Gina Mele.

When asked which exhibits had been most popular, Mele responded, “So far, I’ve seen a lot of visitors look at the wagons inside and the wagons outside as well. We encourage that because we do want people to see how big they are and what they could possibly carry. We have [a variety] of wagons, so that’s very interesting for visitors to see."

"The maps are the next thing that people really look at. They want to know where the California Trail went, where it started and where it ended," she said.

