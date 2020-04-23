California Trail Days canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – California Trail Days is the latest annual event to be canceled in the Elko area due to the coronavirus.

The Bureau of Land Management, in cooperation with the Southern Nevada Conservancy and Nevada Outdoor School, has decided to cancel the event previously planned for June 13-14.

“This is the first cancellation in 17 years,” said Gina Mele, BLM Supervisory Park Ranger. “Although unfortunate, it is necessary for the health and safety of all involved.”

The California Trail and Interpretative Center, the site of the event, closed on March 19 following guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19. All programs were canceled until further notice.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” said Becky Stanton, California Trail and Interpretative Center program coordinator. “For more information about the California Trail Interpretive Center, visit us online at www.californiatrailcenter.org or https://www.facebook.com/californiatrailinterpretivecenter.”

The BLM continues to serve the public while doing its part to address COVID-19. Visitors may continue to enjoy BLM trails and open space areas within the Elko District while following the CDC’s guidance for travel and protecting themselves.

