California Trail Interpretive Center extends operating hours to five days a week

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center will resume a five-day operating schedule beginning Wednesday.

Operating hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The facility will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Located eight miles west of Elko at the Hunter exit on Interstate 80, the new hours will allow expanded access to those who want to visit the center, participate in programming, and explore the history of the California Trail.

“My top priority since arriving in Elko has been getting the trail center fully operational and I would like to thank our partners and staff for their efforts in expanding programming and preparing the facility for opening,” said CTIC Park Manager Paul Brownlee.

The CTIC plans to provide the local community with robust outreach events and interpretive programs through partnerships with local museums, agencies and other partners. This includes a wide array of on-site programming such as the annual California Trail Days event which will take place on June 18-19, 2022.

Center staff will continue to operate in a COVID-safe manner, adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidance and recommendations from federal, state and local public health authorities. CTIC staff and volunteers will sanitize the center and exhibits first thing in the morning and conduct touch up sanitation once every two hours. Guidelines on masks will follow Nevada Emergency Directive 052 which directs that the wearing of masks indoors is voluntary.

For more information contact the CTIC, at 775-738-1849.

