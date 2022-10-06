 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Camaro crashes into building on College Parkway

  • 0
Elko police patch

ELKO – A late-night car crash resulted in injuries and damage to a building on College Parkway.

Elko Police are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block.

“Upon arrival on scene, officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a business and was upside down inside,” stated the police department.

Three occupants of the vehicle were injured. Two of them had significant injuries and were flown to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash,” stated police.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adventurous bites: Dare to eat these hairy crawlers?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News