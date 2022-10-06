Camaro crashes into building on College Parkway

ELKO – A late-night car crash resulted in injuries and damage to a building on College Parkway.

Elko Police are investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block.

“Upon arrival on scene, officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro crashed into a business and was upside down inside,” stated the police department.

Three occupants of the vehicle were injured. Two of them had significant injuries and were flown to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash,” stated police.