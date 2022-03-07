Campaign filing begins in Elko

ELKO – A wave of incumbents filed for elected office on Monday, the first day of filing for the upcoming election.

Twelve candidates – three in the City of Elko and nine for Elko County offices – tossed their hat into the ring for both judicial and non-judicial offices.

Among those filing were newcomers Bryan Drake running for Elko Justice of the Peace, Department B; and Brandy Holbrook for Carlin Justice of the Peace.

Drake, who has served as an officer with the Elko Police Department, is a longtime resident of Elko, moving to the area as a child in 1980.

“I’m running for office because I’ve been in law enforcement for the past 19 years and I believe this is the next evolution in being able to serve my community,” Drake said.

As a police officer, Drake said “I have investigated every conceivable criminal offense. I have seen how these criminal acts hurt people, families and our community as a whole.”

If elected, Drake said he would “work tirelessly to make sure that defendants who are found guilty are held responsible for their conduct ... that victims are made whole through payment of restitution and that victims are given a voice in the process.”

Explaining why she’s running for office in Carlin, Holbrook said, “I have a lot of passion for the community of Carlin, as well as justice and safety.”

Carlin Justice of the Peace Dee Burton-Primeaux, who was appointed on Dec. 1 by Elko County Commissioners to replace Teri Feasel who retired, said “this is the next step for me to serve Carlin in another way.”

“I’m excited to bring to Carlin my experience,” Burton-Primeaux said. “I’m the kind of person that does whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Incumbent Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist filed to retain his seat after being appointed to Department A after Mason Simons was elected as Elko District Judge for Department 3.

Soderquist is running to fulfill the last two years of Simons' term, and said “I’ve been very fortunate to be able to fill that position and I’m hoping that I can continue to finish up that six-year term.”

Another newcomer is Charles Schaer of Ryndon, who is running for the District A seat on the Elko TV District Board.

“The people of Ryndon could use some representation on the TV District Board,” Schaer said, adding his experience could help his neighbors.

“There has been a lot of years where their TV hasn’t been that great,” Schaer continued. “With my 30 years of experience in RF transmission systems, I think I would be a good fit for the board, and maybe help them do things better than has been going on lately.”

Incumbents Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi and Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram also filed for re-election on Monday.

The first to file for Elko County School District Board of Trustees was Matt McCarty, who was appointed to fill the vacated District 3 seat in October.

McCarty, who is the executive director of the Elko Senior Center, said he wanted to continue serving as trustee for the children of the school district.

“I think the kids need support. They need people up there that don’t have an agenda and that are looking at what is best for them and the district,” McCarty explained.

Among the Elko County incumbents filing on Monday was Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza. He called his first term “successful. People are being very supportive,” Narvaiza said. “Hopefully we get back in again.”

Treasurer Cheryl Paul also filed for re-election, crediting her office for saving the County “thousands of dollars.”

Paul listed saving $7,500 in banking fees by discontinuing unnecessary services for various departments and reducing printing costs for tax bills by $1,500 among her department’s achievements last year. The Treasurer’s Office also reported a 99% collection rate for $44 million billed property taxes for fiscal year 2021.

Elko County Assessor Janet Iribarne filed for office, two years after she was appointed as Assessor by the Elko County Board of Commissioners following the retirement of Katrinka Russell.

Iribarne said her 28 years of experience working as a real property and personal property appraiser helped her to “run the office efficiently, providing fair and equitable property values according to Nevada Revised Statutes.”

Elko City Council

Mayor Reece Keener and City Councilmen Giovanni Puccinelli and Chip Stone filed to run for their seats Monday morning.

Keener filed for a second term as mayor, explaining that he saw many “important issues coming up in the future” for the City.

Among those are the disbursement and investment of the American Rescue Plan Act, the proposed Elko Recreation and Events Center, broadband internet and the “possible acquisition” of the Union Pacific Railroad property, with an appraisal on the horizon.

The purchase of the property “will beautify Downtown, clean up a lot of the blight, and will also help with traffic circulation,” Keener explained. “A lot of that property is in the redevelopment zone as well, so it will be good for a property tax increment.”

Stone said the pandemic limited his ability to accomplish some things on the City Council during his first term, prompting him to run for another four years.

“When I was voted in the first time, I had no idea that all of our lives would change due to the coronavirus situation in such a drastic way,” Stone said. “I am very grateful for the time we each have now to do many things getting back to normal.”

He listed growth for new and existing businesses, recreation, and continuing to be “a voice” for Elko citizens. “I have always had an open-door policy to listen to everyone’s desires and needs.”

Puccinelli, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Councilman Bill Hance who died in July, also filed to stay on the city council.

The Elko native said being on the council was an “opportunity to do what is best for this town, for the community and everybody that I know here.”

“Basically, I’ve always wanted to serve Elko,” Puccinelli said.

Campaign filing continues at Elko City Hall in the Clerk’s office and at the Elko County Courthouse Annex in the Clerk’s office on the third floor until March 18.

