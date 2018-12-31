Try 1 month for 99¢
Campaign signs

This campaign sign for Ryan Bundy is among the signs remaining on display more than 30 days after the general election. Bundy ran as an independent candidate for Nevada governor.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – The 2018 election is history, but some candidates’ campaign signs live on.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is among the politicians who still had campaign signs prominently displayed along 12th Street in Elko as of Dec. 31. Her office is in charge of supervising state and local elections, among other duties.

State law sets time periods for the placement of campaign signs along interstate and primary highways, but not on private property. Twelfth Street is a city road, not a highway, but the City of Elko follows Nevada Revised Statutes on the placement of signs and when they can be displayed.

Nevada law states that campaign signs must be placed on highway right-of-way not more than 60 days before a primary election and removed within 30 days after a primary election if the candidate loses or within 30 days after the general election if the candidate advances.

For more information on highway campaign signs or to report a violation, contact the Department of Transportation at 775-888-7000.

