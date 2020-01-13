Campaign statement: Attorney challenges Simons for third district judge seat

Nevada attorney John W. Muije has entered the race for Department 3 judge of the Fourth Judicial District. Justice of the Peace Mason Simons filed for the newly created bench Jan. 6. Muije’s campaign released the following statement on Friday:
Longtime Nevada Lawyer John W. Muije is pleased to announce his filing as a candidate for the newly created District Court, Department 3, Judgeship, covering Elko County (The Fourth Judicial District Court for the State of Nevada).
John and his wife Bobbi have resided in Nevada for over 40 years, and now make Wells their permanent home.
John has been admitted to practice since 1980, and has been in private practice, dealing with the day-to-day challenges of practicing law AND also running a successful small business, for the past 37 years, employing and providing good jobs for as many as ten other Nevadans at a time. Simultaneously, while focusing primarily on civil litigation, John has served literally hundreds of private clients willing to pay their hard-earned money for John’s considerable experience and expertise. In doing so, he has built a reputation as one of the most successful and tenacious litigators in the State, having been recognized as one of Nevada’s TOP ONE HUNDRED TRIAL LAWYERS.
Early in his career, John’s practice relied on volume, and he and his associates successfully handled hundreds of cases, routinely appearing in court a dozen or more times a week to argue for and obtain justice for his many clients.
As he gained experience, and recognition in the legal community, the cases became larger and more challenging, with John regularly appearing in District Court matters all over the state, Federal Court matters, and of course handling both Nevada State Supreme Court as well as Federal appellate court matters on a recurring basis.
In recent years, and with the benefit of more than 30 years active practice and experience, John routinely handles and litigates multi-million dollar matters, most of which are referred to him by other lawyers and satisfied clients. John finds it unnecessary to advertise on television, or take out large display ads in the phone book, insofar as his success rate brings him more clients than he can comfortably handle.
John was born in Salt Lake City, but travelled widely in his younger years as his dad was a consulting engineer. Ultimately John earned an academic scholarship at Michigan State University. He graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in economics in 1976. The next year he finished first in the Michigan State MBA class of 1977. Thereafter, John attended the University of Chicago, known as one of the most challenging and rigorous academic Law Schools in the Country, earning his Doctor of Law (J.D.) degree.
Even before law school, John had decided he wished to return to the West, where much of his family still resided. While in law school, he worked as a summer law clerk for larger firms in Denver and Seattle. Upon graduation, John accepted a position with one of the larger law firms in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three years and significant legal experience later, John decided to venture out on his own and began operating his own law practice, which he has done ever since.
John and his wife Bobbi have successfully raised four children, the youngest of whom is now 26 years old and a special education teacher. John and Bobbi are blessed to have two beautiful granddaughters, and hope for more grandchildren.
John has been a life-long avid hunter who first began to hunt Northern Nevada in the late 1980s, where he made numerous friends and enjoyed the excellent hunting, particularly in Elko County. John first acquired property in Elko County in 1995, where he hoped to build a permanent home. Subsequently, John and Bobbi, tiring of the crowding, the congestion, and the ever worsening rat-race in Las Vegas, purchased 80 acres and an existing homestead in early 2014, north of Wells off of Highway 93, which they now count as their home.
John and Bobbi joined the Elko chapter of the BPOE CHAPTER 1472, (the “Elks”) about that time and are looking forward to becoming much more active now that they are almost done transitioning to Elko County full time.
John notes that the District Court is Nevada’s general jurisdiction court tasked with handling felony criminal cases, larger civil matters, probate and estates, divorces, adoptions, and guardianships, and pretty much any other important legal matter of every kind and nature.
The big advantage John brings with him into this campaign is his many years of diverse and far-ranging experience, coupled with the fact that he has successfully managed and operated his own business for over 30 years, covering payroll, paying rent, and dealing with recurring real world challenges. During that time, John has appeared before dozens of different Judges, magistrates and courts, and has observed first hand what it takes to be a superlative Judge able to efficiently and fairly handle the legal problems and issues of the many hard-working citizens and taxpayers that come before the Court. Additionally, having represented many hundreds of diverse clients and dealing with virtually every legal problem imaginable, John is especially well-suited to smoothly assume the Department 3 Judgeship and handle the complex and serious challenges of Nevada’s newest general jurisdiction Court.