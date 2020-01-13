Campaign statement: Attorney challenges Simons for third district judge seat

John and his wife Bobbi have successfully raised four children, the youngest of whom is now 26 years old and a special education teacher. John and Bobbi are blessed to have two beautiful granddaughters, and hope for more grandchildren.

John has been a life-long avid hunter who first began to hunt Northern Nevada in the late 1980s, where he made numerous friends and enjoyed the excellent hunting, particularly in Elko County. John first acquired property in Elko County in 1995, where he hoped to build a permanent home. Subsequently, John and Bobbi, tiring of the crowding, the congestion, and the ever worsening rat-race in Las Vegas, purchased 80 acres and an existing homestead in early 2014, north of Wells off of Highway 93, which they now count as their home.

John and Bobbi joined the Elko chapter of the BPOE CHAPTER 1472, (the “Elks”) about that time and are looking forward to becoming much more active now that they are almost done transitioning to Elko County full time.

John notes that the District Court is Nevada’s general jurisdiction court tasked with handling felony criminal cases, larger civil matters, probate and estates, divorces, adoptions, and guardianships, and pretty much any other important legal matter of every kind and nature.

The big advantage John brings with him into this campaign is his many years of diverse and far-ranging experience, coupled with the fact that he has successfully managed and operated his own business for over 30 years, covering payroll, paying rent, and dealing with recurring real world challenges. During that time, John has appeared before dozens of different Judges, magistrates and courts, and has observed first hand what it takes to be a superlative Judge able to efficiently and fairly handle the legal problems and issues of the many hard-working citizens and taxpayers that come before the Court. Additionally, having represented many hundreds of diverse clients and dealing with virtually every legal problem imaginable, John is especially well-suited to smoothly assume the Department 3 Judgeship and handle the complex and serious challenges of Nevada’s newest general jurisdiction Court.

