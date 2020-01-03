Campaign statement: Public defender challenges Porter for judge's seat

Elko County native Kriston Hill has entered the race for Department 1 judge of the Fourth Judicial District Court, a position currently held by Judge Nancy Porter. Her campaign released the following statement on Friday:

Kriston Hill has zealously served the underprivileged with dedication and compassion since becoming an attorney in 2010. In 2015, Hill became one of the youngest women public defenders in the United States when the Elko County Commissioners appointed her to lead the Elko County Public Defenders’ Office. At the Elko County Public Defenders’ Office, Hill ensures that the Constitutional rights of those accused of crimes are protected. She was instrumental in expanding the protections provided to those accused of crimes by providing attorneys to be present at all stages of the court process — at no additional cost to taxpayers. She has been honored on three separate occasions by Nevada Legal Services for providing free legal services to those who cannot afford them. Hill was the first recipient of the Andrew J. Puccinelli award of pro bono excellence in 2012.