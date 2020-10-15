Campfires to be allowed in campgrounds beginning Friday

RENO – Fire restrictions are being loosened Friday to allow campfires in designated campground areas within Nevada.

The Bureau of Land Management, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Nevada Division of Forestry jointly announced the change, noting that Nevada has experienced an active 2020 wildfire season with 709 fires burning 249,700 acres.

The majority of those fires were human-caused.

“Even though the statewide fire restrictions are being reduced, fire managers want to emphasize that the potential for large and rapid-growing fires is still present,” said the announcement. “Therefore, residents and visitors must remain vigilant and continue to recreate responsibly to prevent wildfires.”

The restrictions on public lands still include:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

-- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue or stove fire (except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel) outside an established fireplace in a picnic area, campground, improved camp site or places of habitation. The area must be clear of burnable vegetation for 6 feet, attended at all times, and extinguished when not attended.

-- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.