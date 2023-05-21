ELKO – It is early in the fire season but smoke has been pouring into Elko County and much of the rest of the country from hundreds of miles away.

Smoke from dozens of raging wildfires in western Canada has drifted south into the United States and prompted the states of Colorado and Montana to issue air quality alerts, The Associated Press reported.

The Twin Falls area was under an alert this weekend. “Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects,” stated the National Weather Service.

The heaviest smoke locally was in the eastern and northern parts of Elko County.

The Associated Press said the fires in Canada have been burning mostly in the province of Alberta, where thousands of residents have evacuated. There have also been fires in British Columbia.

BBC News reported that the fires started earlier this month and a state of emergency was declared on May 4. More than 3,000 square miles have burned in nearly 100 separate fires following dry spring weather and record-breaking heat.

The Elko area could start seeing some relief Monday as northwest winds shift directions. But the changing weather pattern will also bring a chance of thunderstorms throughout the week.