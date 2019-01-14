ELKO – An 81-year-old Canadian woman was killed Saturday morning in a collision on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells.
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Oscar Vandenbossche, 82, from Osoyoos, British Columbia was driving south in a Toyota RAV4 at about 8:30 a.m.
“Mr. Vandenbossche attempted to pass a slower vehicle in the dense fog and collided head on with a Dodge truck traveling northbound on U.S. 93 pulling a horse trailer with three horses,” said Trooper Jim Stewart.
The truck was driven by Chad Jones, 27, of Pendleton, Oregon. He sustained minor injuries while the horses in the trailer had no visible injuries.
Maryann Vandenbossche was riding in the front passenger seat of the Toyota. She died at the scene. Oscar Vandenbossche was flown to University of Utah where he is in critical condition.
Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.
The crash, which closed the highway for about two hours, occurred during a third day of foggy conditions and freezing fog in parts of Elko County.
Five vehicles crashed on U.S. 93 south of Wells on Friday morning, closing that portion of the highway for three hours. No one was injured, according to NHP.
“Please use extreme care when driving in poor weather and road conditions,” said Stewart.
The National Weather Service forecast called for areas of freezing fog to end Monday night, followed by snow and rain showers through Friday.
They need to create a four lane highway from Jackpot to Ely instead of repaving I-80 every year weather it needs it or not. Fatalities will continue until we invest in that.
