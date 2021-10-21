Canceled again: No Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko this winter

ELKO – Cowboy poetry fans looking forward to another live gathering will have to wait longer.

The Western Folklife Center announced Thursday that the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, originally planned for Jan. 24-29, has been canceled.

“After careful consideration of logistical challenges and financial hurdles due to the COVID pandemic, we have determined it will be impossible to deliver a Gathering experience that resembles anything close to what we have all come to expect,” said the announcement.

The 2021 Gathering was also canceled because of the pandemic.

For more than three decades, the Gathering has been a place “to be together, to hug, to dance, to eat and drink, to sit shoulder-to-shoulder while listening to poetry and music. It’s multigenerational, because we celebrate age and wisdom and connection with our elders,” stated the Folklife Center.

Being held in the winter, all of the events are indoors.

The Folklife Center pointed to the recent surge in COVID numbers, which have included more than 40 deaths over the past two months and dozens of hospitalizations each week. The high numbers mean Elko County falls under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“We know that we cannot enforce that due to the nature of our event, and frankly, we can’t imagine it feeling like the Gathering with them [the masks],” stated the WFC.

Organizers said they could not meet expectations for the event and keep everyone safe and comfortable at the same time.

“No matter what we do, we know that decreased ticket sales will not cover increased costs to produce the event, and that could jeopardize the future of both the Western Folklife Center and the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.”

With an eye to the future, the Folklife Center is now beginning to plan the 2023 event.

Meanwhile, the WFC cultural center at Fifth and Railroad streets remains open to local residents and visitors Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

