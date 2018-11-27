ELKO -- Gamma West Cancer Services of Salt Lake City is looking at opening a cancer center in Elko.
The company specializes in radiation oncology.
Dr. Dave Vincent, company CEO, will be in Elko on Nov. 30 to gauge interest. People wanting to support such a venture should plan to attend a meeting at 9 a.m. in the Elko County Commissioners meeting room in the Nannini Administration Building.
Gamma West currently has 10 cancer centers in Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming.
Accompanying Vincent will be Dr. Lyle Harrison, who is currently practicing in Libby, Montana. He would move to Elko and run the cancer center.
Such a venture would save some of Elko’s cancer patients from traveling out of town and incurring greater cost and inconvenience. The Medicare in Elko Workgroup is hoping people will attend this meeting to encourage this business coming to Elko.
