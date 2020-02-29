Candidate filing opens Monday

Steninger’s campaign statement is on Page A7 of today’s Elko Daily Free Press.

Incumbent Jon Karr, representing District 3, is also up for re-election this year.

On the Elko County School Board, Robert Leonhardt announced in early February he would be running for one of the four seats up for election.

Incumbents on the school board are Teresa Dastrup, Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson, Jim Cooney and Kieth Fish.

In the Legislature, District 33 Assemblyman John Ellison and District 19 state Sen. Pete Goicoechea are also up for re-election. Both are Republicans.

U.S. House Dist. 2 Rep. Mark Amodei is also running again. He is the only Republican currently representing Nevada in Congress.

Two Elko City Council seats are also up for election, held by incumbents Robert Schmidtlein and Mandy Simons.