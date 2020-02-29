Candidate filing opens Monday

ELKO – Another round of candidate filings kicks off Monday for elected positions in federal, state, county and city offices.
Multiple seats affecting Elko County residents are up for election, including in Congress, the Legislature, Board of County Commissioners, Elko City Council, Elko County school board, TV board and Elko Convention board.
Candidates running for county offices file at the Elko County Clerk’s office. City candidates file at Elko City Hall.
Aside from the judicial candidates who filed earlier this year, four candidates have announced their intention to run for elected office.
Incumbent Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger, Gary Evertsen and Wilde Brough have each declared they will run for the Elko County Board of Commissioners.
Evertsen, who owns a safety training business and formerly worked for Barrick, made his announcement in January to run for the District 5 seat currently held by Steninger.
Brough, a rancher from Clover Valley, is planning to run for the District 1 seat held by Demar Dahl, who will term out this year.
Steninger’s campaign statement is on Page A7 of today’s Elko Daily Free Press.
Incumbent Jon Karr, representing District 3, is also up for re-election this year.
On the Elko County School Board, Robert Leonhardt announced in early February he would be running for one of the four seats up for election.
You have free articles remaining.
Incumbents on the school board are Teresa Dastrup, Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson, Jim Cooney and Kieth Fish.
In the Legislature, District 33 Assemblyman John Ellison and District 19 state Sen. Pete Goicoechea are also up for re-election. Both are Republicans.
U.S. House Dist. 2 Rep. Mark Amodei is also running again. He is the only Republican currently representing Nevada in Congress.
Two Elko City Council seats are also up for election, held by incumbents Robert Schmidtlein and Mandy Simons.
The Elko TV Board has three seats on the ballot, currently held by Donald Tanner for Seat A, Steven Guitar for Seat D, and Ken LeBarts for Seat E.
Elko Convention Board also has two seats up for election. Seat A is held by David Zornes and Seat C by Matt McCarty.
In January, judicial candidates filed for office.
For Department 1, it is a race between incumbent Judge Nancy Porter and Public Defender Kriston Hill.
Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John W. Muije are running for the newly created Department 3 bench.
Department 2 Judge Al Kacin is running unopposed.
The 10-day filing period for non-judicial offices starts March 2 and ends March 13.