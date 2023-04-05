SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association invites residents to send questions for the candidates running to represent Marina Hills Tract 100 on the Board of Directors, with a forum scheduled at 6 p.m. April 11 in the Fairway Community Center.

Kelly DiLulo and Kevin Martindale, who both currently sit on the Committee of Architecture, are running to represent their section of the property owners’ association.

Current director Josh Park, who has served two four-year terms, will term out in June.

Running unopposed for their seats for second terms are Palace Heights Tract 400 Director and Chairman John Featherston and Sunset Ridge Tract 300 Director Randy Mauldin.

For Vista Grande Tract 200, Frederick Jody Atkin is running unopposed as current Director Karl Young decided not to seek a second term.

At-large board members Tom Hannum, Molly Popp and Jake Reed ran unopposed and were reinstalled on the board last summer.

DiLulo has lived in Spring Creek for 33 years, raising two children. She owned two small businesses, one of them a fitness center based in the HOA in 2006; worked for the Elko County Sheriff’s Office as a warrant and transport coordinator and the Elko County Juvenile Probation Department; and after retirement was appointed to the COA in January 2022.

“I have been fortunate to watch Spring Creek grow from around four thousand people to the sixteen thousand here today,” DiLulo wrote in her candidate statement.

Among her goals are to keep Spring Creek family- and business-friendly, improve the Horse Palace as “a hub of local social life,” and “increase community involvement.”

Martindale, who is the chair of the COA, has lived in Spring Creek for nearly seven years with his family “to get away from the big cities in Utah.” He has worked in mining and construction industries for more than 35 years as a construction manager, project manager and director of business development. He was appointed to the COA in 2020.

“We fell in love with Spring Creek, knowing that this was a HOA, we were very surprised of the many amenities that this community had to offer, and it made the decision to move here even better,” Martindale wrote in his candidate statement.

He said he wants to “help our community strive now and in the future,” and wants “to make sure we continue to maintain what we have and grow as needed to help meet our community needs.”

Residents can read the candidate statements and submit their questions at this link.

Questions that are “pertinent to the growth and well-being of Spring Creek” will be gathered for the forum, the SCA stated in a press release.

The forum, to be conducted in the SCA board room, is open to the public.

Ballots and an invitation to the annual property owners meeting and barbecue will be mailed in late April or early May.

Election results will be announced during the annual meeting on June 17 at the Fairway Community Center.

For questions or information, email the SCA at frontdesk@springcreeknv.org.