Candidate Q&A: Greg Brorby, School Board Dist. 4

It is important to understand the impact to all groups. For example, how would the proposed schedule affect: families that would need to find child care on the fifth day, families that rely on lunch subsidies, or families that struggle to put food on the table for a two day weekend and now have to do so for a three day weekend? Once the impacts are understood, the final step would be to identify solutions to mitigate the impacts so that no group is worse off on a four day week. I could not support the change, if these impacts cannot be mitigated to the same or better level as the five day schedule, otherwise I would support the schedule change.