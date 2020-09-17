Candidate Q&A: Greg Brorby, School Board Dist. 4

The Elko County School District is launching a distance learning plan this fall that will be reviewed at the end of the quarter. What factors would you look at to determine when it is safe to reopen classrooms?
I believe that there are a number of sources to review as part of analyzing the factors to determine next steps after the first quarter ends.
A survey of students, staff and parents should be done. The focus of the questions should include:
- Did you learn the class material and how easy were the learning tools to use?
- What was your experience like?
- Did you get support from your teacher when you struggled with a topic?
- Did you have any technology issues that hindered your learning experience?
- What were some of your favorite things about the experience?
- What were your least favorite things?
- Do you think distance learning should continue?
The survey results should be balanced with data from the ECSD including positive test results by grade and the number of tests for students, teachers, and family members. This data should be reviewed for each school. It is possible each school may have a different opening plan after the quarter.
Additional data would include county wide test results by age and by week for the quarter to understand if the trend is increasing or declining.
Lastly, the medical health experts and CDC guidelines should be consulted for recommendations on next steps. A community meeting or specific meetings for each school should be held to review the survey results and data to seek feedback from teachers, parents and students for next steps.
I would attempt to balance all of the above factors to determine next steps.
More local schools are transitioning to four-day weeks. What do you think about this trend and would you approve having Elko or Spring Creek change to four days?
I believe we need to complete a study analyzing the benefits and impacts of the schools currently using the four day week and compare the results to what was expected and to the five day schedule. As part of this analysis, surveys of students, staff, and parents should be done to understand the benefits and impacts from their perspective and to understand if the survey results align with the study conclusions.
Are teachers, students, and parents happy with the four day schedule? Were the anticipated benefits including test results, academics and cost savings realized? Were there any unanticipated issues and how were they resolved?
Once the benefits, impacts and survey results are understood, the next step is to analyze each school interested in the four day week.
It is important to understand the impact to all groups. For example, how would the proposed schedule affect: families that would need to find child care on the fifth day, families that rely on lunch subsidies, or families that struggle to put food on the table for a two day weekend and now have to do so for a three day weekend? Once the impacts are understood, the final step would be to identify solutions to mitigate the impacts so that no group is worse off on a four day week. I could not support the change, if these impacts cannot be mitigated to the same or better level as the five day schedule, otherwise I would support the schedule change.
School districts in Nevada were exempted from the Legislature’s bill to shield entities from liability related to COVID-19. How will you find ways to protect teachers and administrators from lawsuits filed by families if they contract the coronavirus from a child attending school?
I think it is important to understand a legal definition of liability. While I am not a lawyer, according to Cornell University’s legal database, Wex, liability is defined as “In business, liability results from a breach of duty or obligation by act or failure to act.”
I interpret this definition to mean that as long as the district has adequate, prudent and reasonable policies and procedures that follow CDC guidelines and the directives issued by the Governor and teachers and administrators are following the district’s procedures and guidelines, there is no “breach of duty or obligation by act or failure to act”, which means there is no liability.
According to a statement made in a trustee meeting, if a lawsuit is filed, the union will provide union members with an attorney to fight the lawsuit. This means that teachers will not have to pay for an attorney, but unfortunately would have to go through the tribulations of a lawsuit.
To protect the teachers from a liability lawsuit, I would ensure that the district has adequate, prudent and reasonable policies and procedures in place and that teachers are trained on the policies and procedures. In addition, administrators should be following up to see if revisions need to be made and that the policies and procedures are implemented.
Lastly, I will endeavor to implement a policy that allows for paid time off to fight a covid liability lawsuit and that the district will provide reasonable accommodations and support.
There was opposition from parents against the school district adopting a policy for transgender students to use any bathroom they preferred. How would you address parents’ wishes if the policy is brought back for another adjustment?
One of the concerns voiced by parents was that people of opposite biological sex would share bathrooms and hotel rooms.
The first thing I would do is to seek legal advice from the board’s attorney to understand what the law and any related court decisions mean to the district’s policy. I would also want to know if the law requires people of opposite biological sex to share facilities like a bathroom or hotel room at the same time and what options the board might have in this matter.
According to statements made at the board’s recent meeting to change the policy, legal counsel was not sought to determine if the current policy violated the law or a court’s decision nor was legal advice used to determine if the proposed policy changes meet legal requirements. There is no assurance that the new policy meets legal requirements, because an attorney was not consulted. A statement was also made at the same meeting that the last time legal advice was given on this matter was when the current policy was revised 12 months prior.
I would ask for an agenda item to discuss the new policy and request that the board’s attorney attend the meeting to present the legal research and opinion regarding options the board has to create a policy where facilities are not shared, at the same time, by people of opposite biological sex.
