Candidate Q&A: Robert Leonhardt, School Board Dist. 2

The Elko County School District launched a distance learning plan this fall that will be reviewed at the end of the quarter. What factors would you look at to determine when it is safe to reopen classrooms?
I believe we do need to look at CDC guidelines and follow all recommendations from the CDC on re-opening. I believe the schools need to be in at least a hybrid model and not distance like it was planned and scheduled for. I believe the kids need to be in school and learning, that being said we do need to make sure we are able to social distance and keep teachers and students safe. I also would recommend that the administration start working on a plan as soon as distance learning has started. We need to be prepared to be able to get the kids back in school.
I also am worried about the kids with special needs, they really need to be in class every day as well as the rest of the students. I have seen the struggle with my own kids trying to learn from a computer and not in person. I do want to say that the staff and teachers have done an amazing job with the change last minute to go to distant and getting Chrome Books and packets out.
More local schools are transitioning to four-day weeks. What do you think about this trend and would you approve having Elko or Spring Creek change to four days?
I would have to see if it would be a benefit to the district to make that change, but I do think each individual area should be able to explore that option and see if it makes sense to move to a 4 day week.
School districts in Nevada were exempted from the Legislature’s bill to shield entities from liability related to COVID-19. How will you find ways to protect teachers and administrators from lawsuits filed by families if they contract the coronavirus from a child attending school?
My thoughts on this is that an attorney should be able to successfully argue that any virus could be picked up anywhere. I believe it would be hard to prove that it came from a classroom. My understanding is that in SB4, as long as they are following guidelines they are covered.
There was opposition from parents against the school district adopting a policy for transgender students to use any bathroom they preferred. How would you address parents’ wishes if the policy is brought back for another adjustment?
I believe we were doing a great job of making arrangements prior to the last change. I also believe we need to protect all students not just some of the students. I know I have received numerous calls and messages about this and parents are not happy about this. I believe we need to listen to the voices of our parents.
