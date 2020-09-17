Candidate Q&A: Robert Leonhardt, School Board Dist. 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Elko County School District launched a distance learning plan this fall that will be reviewed at the end of the quarter. What factors would you look at to determine when it is safe to reopen classrooms?

I believe we do need to look at CDC guidelines and follow all recommendations from the CDC on re-opening. I believe the schools need to be in at least a hybrid model and not distance like it was planned and scheduled for. I believe the kids need to be in school and learning, that being said we do need to make sure we are able to social distance and keep teachers and students safe. I also would recommend that the administration start working on a plan as soon as distance learning has started. We need to be prepared to be able to get the kids back in school.

I also am worried about the kids with special needs, they really need to be in class every day as well as the rest of the students. I have seen the struggle with my own kids trying to learn from a computer and not in person. I do want to say that the staff and teachers have done an amazing job with the change last minute to go to distant and getting Chrome Books and packets out.

More local schools are transitioning to four-day weeks. What do you think about this trend and would you approve having Elko or Spring Creek change to four days?