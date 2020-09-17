Candidate Q&A: Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson, School Board Dist. 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Elko County School District launched a distance learning plan this fall that will be reviewed at the end of the quarter. What factors would you look at to determine when it is safe to reopen classrooms?

There are multiple factors to consider when addressing the shift to hybrid or in-person learning. A chief concern is the implication of having no liability protection through SB4. To protect staff and the district from lawsuits, we must be able to demonstrate adherence to all of the mandates and directives lined out by the state and CDC. We are working hard to develop models that will allow us to do that. We are challenged in our district because we utilize a large number of modular classrooms as well as older buildings with small classrooms and narrow hallways to accommodate a large number of students. The metrics outlined by the governor for testing, positivity, and active cases will also be a factor. We have to closely monitor community spread of the virus to know when it is low enough to make bringing kids back into the classrooms safe for everyone. Another factor is our ability to offer consistent, quality education. If a school is subject to frequent closures, the students are not receiving consistency.

More local schools are transitioning to four-day weeks. What do you think about this trend and would you approve having Elko or Spring Creek change to four days?