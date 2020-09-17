Candidate Q&A: Teresa Dastrup, School Board Dist. 4

The Elko County School District is launching a distance learning plan this fall that will be reviewed at the end of the quarter. What factors would you look at to determine when it is safe to reopen classrooms?
First, it is important to note that classrooms are open, simply not in a traditional sense. Our educators are working to make their virtual classrooms the best learning space possible for students in the distance learning model. As parents and caregivers approach this unusual year I hope they will share optimism with their students, recognizing this shift to virtual learning is still an opportunity to learn and grow. As a board member, I am grateful to the incredible teachers and administrators in our district who have worked tirelessly to make their new classrooms a space for learning and improving student achievement. I’ve even heard from veteran teachers who are excited to feel like a first year teacher again with new challenges and new learning in store for them.
As to reopening classrooms to students in a traditional in-person model, personal opinion is not the deciding factor.
I personally want to return to school with no Covid restrictions: no masks, no social distancing, no forcing teachers to set up their classrooms to limit student interactions, no taking away best practices in education due to fear of a virus.
However, as a public school we will have to continually monitor state mandated restrictions and Elko County’s Covid-19 metrics.
The distance learning plan will be evaluated throughout the quarter by the district, the board, administrators, and teachers.
As we monitor those metrics and mandates we can determine when to return to traditional classroom settings in the most normal and functional ways possible.
More local schools are transitioning to four-day weeks. What do you think about this trend and would you approve having Elko or Spring Creek change to four days?
I have always been a proponent of the four-day week.
When I was appointed to the board one of my goals was to help the rural schools wanting to move to the four-day model achieve their goal. Everyone I have talked to, including a few skeptical teachers prior to the implementation of the four-day, have all reported on the success of the four-day model.
When the community of Spring Creek brought the question of moving to the four-day model before the board earlier this year I was supportive. I talked to parents, students, teachers, administrators, and community members. There was a great deal of support for the move; however, there were also a lot of unanswered questions and valid concerns. Some people feared the change while others embraced the possibilities.
I believe at least one positive outcome we will experience from the Covid-19 pandemic will be that change can be productive and even create new opportunities. Right now our new opportunity is distance learning and greater use of technology; whereas, in the near future that may mean a four-day week for our larger communities if they want to make that change.
I believe the move to a four-day model must be driven by the community. Should the communities of Elko and Spring Creek come to the board with a detailed, well thought out plan that takes into account all the moving pieces of their varied school community, I will support their request.
School districts in Nevada were exempted from the Legislature’s bill to shield entities from liability related to COVID-19. How will you find ways to protect teachers and administrators from lawsuits filed by families if they contract the coronavirus from a child attending school?
The Elko County School District values their employees as well as the students in their care.
Working in the distance education model right now is one of many methods to protect the health and safety of teachers, administrators, and students, as well as reduce liability risks.
Communicable diseases have never been covered under liability insurance, as was discussed in a recent board meeting. Covid-19 may be a new virus, but it is no different in respect to the lack of liability coverage from insurers.
When we do return to in-person classes, the district will continue to be mindful of best practices in safeguarding the health and safety of employees and students. Caring for our school community is nothing new to our district. Our employees are our most valuable asset and our students the greatest hope for the future.
There was opposition from parents against the school district adopting a policy for transgender students to use any bathroom they preferred. How would you address parents’ wishes if the policy is brought back for another adjustment?
The policy regarding transgender students using facilities in accordance with their gender identity, which certainly garnered opposition, was changed to align with state and federal laws. As a public school we cannot have policy that blatantly disregards both state and federal law, however, policy is never set in stone. Laws and practices change, as is evident by the shift in state and federal laws regarding accommodation.
Many of the parents who contacted me regarding the policy change were kind in their wishes for the well-being of all students. They held no animosity toward transgender students and their needs.
They simply wanted to know if their child or children would have the opportunity to ask for a private facility should they feel more comfortable with such an accommodation.
Even with the current policy in place, students who desire a private location for using the bathroom or changing for a P.E. class can simply visit with their school administration and their teacher to request such an accommodation.
Every building in the district has single-user facilities that will be available for anyone requesting their use.
