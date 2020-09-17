Candidate Q&A: Teresa Dastrup, School Board Dist. 4

The distance learning plan will be evaluated throughout the quarter by the district, the board, administrators, and teachers.

As we monitor those metrics and mandates we can determine when to return to traditional classroom settings in the most normal and functional ways possible.

More local schools are transitioning to four-day weeks. What do you think about this trend and would you approve having Elko or Spring Creek change to four days?

I have always been a proponent of the four-day week.

When I was appointed to the board one of my goals was to help the rural schools wanting to move to the four-day model achieve their goal. Everyone I have talked to, including a few skeptical teachers prior to the implementation of the four-day, have all reported on the success of the four-day model.

When the community of Spring Creek brought the question of moving to the four-day model before the board earlier this year I was supportive. I talked to parents, students, teachers, administrators, and community members. There was a great deal of support for the move; however, there were also a lot of unanswered questions and valid concerns. Some people feared the change while others embraced the possibilities.