Candlelight vigil held for Kylee Leniz

ELKO – Hundreds of people turned out Friday for a celebration of the life of Kylee Leniz, who was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting at McDonald’s where she worked while attending Elko High School.
Danny Story of Elko Little League and Battle Born Media Networks introduced Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten, who offered comfort to the crowd and support from the law enforcement community.
“We struggle to understand why, why her?” he said. “But there is no understanding to be had.”
Trouten said people have within them a sense of justice.
“There are many here tonight from law enforcement who have dedicated their life to justice, yet we know all too well that there is not justice in this life. The holding of this person to account for this horrible crime will happen, but just holding a person to account is not justice. True justice would restore Kylee to us, to her future. It would remove the pain and the grief felt by her family, by her friends and by this community.”
Trouten said justice “must be found in a time beyond this life. A time when joy – a joy as deep and as great as the pain felt now -- is to be found.”
“Live with that hope in your hearts,” he told the crowd. “There is also strength and comfort to be had now. To Kylee’s family, to her friends: look around you. All these people here, this community, we’re all here to support you, to do what we can to lighten this burden that you are called upon to bear …”
Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said when he received the call about the shooting on Sunday, “I couldn’t believe that this could happen in this great community."
"It’s just so heartbreaking for everybody,” he said, addressing her parents Inaki Leniz and Shannon Sanders.
Narvaiza spoke about the tremendous effort that was put into tracking down the suspect, which included city, county and state forces.
“We were all out there looking,” he said, and the suspect is now sitting in jail.
Kylee’s younger sister Alex spoke briefly before she was stopped by tears.
“I just wanted to show up and thank all of you guys for being here in remembrance of her and supporting us.”
“She was so different from everyone else. She’s probably watching us and just looking at all of you guys and thanking you guys for being here.”
“Kylee was a bright light,” said older sister Katelyn Sanders “… she loved kids, she loved everyone.”
Story said, “When tragedies like this happen there is no explanation as to why, all we can do is be there for the families and the friends. These times also make us all aware just how fragile life can be, so hug your loved ones often. Call your family you haven’t spoken to in a while, and try to end every conversation positively because you never know when that may be the last conversation that you have with that person.”
“To all you kids out there, no this is not fair, absolutely not fair,” he continued. “But may this be a reminder to you that no matter your differences, all lives are special.”
Services for Kylee have not yet been announced.
