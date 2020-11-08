Candlelight vigil held for Kylee Leniz

ELKO – Hundreds of people turned out Friday for a celebration of the life of Kylee Leniz, who was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting at McDonald’s where she worked while attending Elko High School.

Danny Story of Elko Little League and Battle Born Media Networks introduced Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten, who offered comfort to the crowd and support from the law enforcement community.

“We struggle to understand why, why her?” he said. “But there is no understanding to be had.”

Trouten said people have within them a sense of justice.

“There are many here tonight from law enforcement who have dedicated their life to justice, yet we know all too well that there is not justice in this life. The holding of this person to account for this horrible crime will happen, but just holding a person to account is not justice. True justice would restore Kylee to us, to her future. It would remove the pain and the grief felt by her family, by her friends and by this community.”

Trouten said justice “must be found in a time beyond this life. A time when joy – a joy as deep and as great as the pain felt now -- is to be found.”