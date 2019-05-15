ELKO — Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed to motor vehicle traffic and recreational use Saturday while remaining burned guardrails are replaced by the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Road Crew, with help from Construction Solution Group LLC.
“This is our last push to get the work complete so the community can access Lamoille Canyon Road,” said Josh Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge district ranger. “We are working hard to have the road and all its associated trails, picnic areas, and campgrounds open to the public by Memorial Day Weekend.”
While the work is in progress, the Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed above the Talbot Trail parking area, approximately three miles from the junction of Lamoille Highway. Recreation activities such as hiking and biking will be allowed on the Talbot Trail but not along the roadway above that point.
“We ask the public to stay off this section of the road so we can get the work done safely,” added Nicholes. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while we work hard to reopen Lamoille Canyon Road as quickly as possible.”
The road was closed at the end of September after the 9,000-acre Range 2 Fire burned partway up the canyon, destroying guardrails, a cabin and the Lions Club lodge. Investigators believe the fire was started when someone shot at a rock above the Spring Creek Shooting Range.
Contact the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District Office in Elko for information and updates at 738-5171.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.