Canyon road closure to begin later than planned

ELKO – Two miles of Lamoille Canyon Road will be closed later this month for about 30 days of construction, but recreationists, hunters and guides can still access the Ruby Mountains by hiking, biking or horseback, according to a spokeswoman for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Erica Hupp, public affairs staff officer for the Forest Service, said hikers, bikers and horseback riders need to stay off the roadway, however.

“Ten miles of the road will be open,” Hupp said by phone on Sept. 8, reporting that she is still waiting for the date when work will begin. The date had been Sept. 12, but she said that “it has slipped a week for sure.”

The road repairs are slated for the upper two miles starting at Terraces Picnic Area and ending at the trailhead parking lot, and the work will involve tearing up the pavement and new paving. Drivers can turn around at the Terraces Picnic Area.

The Thomas Canyon Cabin area and the Lions Camp will remain accessible.

According to the Forest Service, visitors planning to hike the Ruby Crest Trail or Island Lake trails should start their hikes at the Overland Lake, Colonel Moore or Green Mountain trailheads instead of the Road’s End Trailhead.

The Lamoille Canyon Road work project was on the Sept. 7 agenda for the Elko County Board of Commissioners, but Commissioner Rex Steninger said that after asking for the agenda placement he had learned that outfitters and hunters have worked out concerns with the Forest Service.

District Ranger Josh Nicholes said in information provided by Hupp that only the national forest land in Hunting Unit 102 is affected by the repair project, however, much of that unit is on U.S. Bureau of Land Management and private lands.

He said the Forest Service is working with individual hunters, outfitters and guides to identify alternative access points.

Hupp said via Zoom to commissioners that the project would be completed as quickly as possible, and Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he was pleased the Forest Service kept the road open during the summer tourist season.

Commissioner Wilde Brough said he was all for getting the project done as quickly as possible.

Commissioners didn’t ask Hupp to go through a prepared presentation because their concerns were alleviated, but the presentation quoting Nicholes says that “this is a priority project for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest because the pavement is in such bad shape due to its age and heavy use.”

He also states that drainage features will be added to mitigate water issues that are eroding the road.

The presentation says “the project cannot be postponed because the forest runs the risk of not having proper weather conditions, losing funding or not having contractors available to do the work.”

Hupp said the project is not funded by the Great American Outdoors Act but funding from the congressional act for other projects “freed up money” to do the canyon work. She was still waiting for construction cost figures, however.

The Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District Office in Elko can be contacted for updates or additional information at 738-5171 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.