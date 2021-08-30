Canyon road to campground on track to open by Labor Day Weekend

ELKO – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District is working hard to reopen a currently closed portion of the Lamoille Canyon Road to Thomas Canyon Campground before Labor Day weekend.

The Forest Road Crew, with the assistance of the Elko County Road Department, spent the past week removing large boulders, woody material, and soil from the road near Elko.

It has been one month since heavy rain caused multiple debris flows in the middle portion of the canyon.

“Four of the six damaged culverts have been uncovered and hundreds of loads of debris have been removed from the canyon road,” explained District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “This work will allow us to open at least one lane of the road, so visitors who have made reservations to camp at the Thomas Canyon Campground over Labor Day weekend should not have to change their plans.”

The District has completed a sign plan that will safely direct how the public accesses the campground. The road crew is also installing K-rails where the road’s shoulder was damaged to keep vehicles from getting too close to the edge of the road. As soon as vehicles can access the Thomas Canyon Campground, the updated temporary closure to motorized traffic will start above the campground.