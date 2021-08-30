Canyon road to campground on track to open by Labor Day Weekend

ELKO – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District is working hard to reopen a currently closed portion of the Lamoille Canyon Road to Thomas Canyon Campground before Labor Day weekend.
The Forest Road Crew, with the assistance of the Elko County Road Department, spent the past week removing large boulders, woody material, and soil from the road near Elko.
It has been one month since heavy rain caused multiple debris flows in the middle portion of the canyon.
“Four of the six damaged culverts have been uncovered and hundreds of loads of debris have been removed from the canyon road,” explained District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “This work will allow us to open at least one lane of the road, so visitors who have made reservations to camp at the Thomas Canyon Campground over Labor Day weekend should not have to change their plans.”
The District has completed a sign plan that will safely direct how the public accesses the campground. The road crew is also installing K-rails where the road’s shoulder was damaged to keep vehicles from getting too close to the edge of the road. As soon as vehicles can access the Thomas Canyon Campground, the updated temporary closure to motorized traffic will start above the campground.
Lamoille Canyon visitors can still bike or hike into the canyon that is closed to motorized traffic but should be aware of an increase in heavy equipment traffic, avoid all work zones, and be on the lookout for hazards such as loose rocks and other debris. Ruby Crest Trail hikers are advised to continue to start and end their trips at the Overland Lake, Colonel Moore, or Green Mountain Trailheads.
“There is still a lot of debris removal as well as road and culvert repair work that needs to be done to open Lamoille Canyon Road all the way to the Road’s End Trailhead,” said Nicholes. “Forest and county staff have made excellent progress and need to be recognized for their hard work.”
“Also, a big thanks goes out to the Elko County Roads Department for assisting the District by providing equipment and staff in the debris removal effort,” he said.
Nicholes also explained that debris removal will continue until winter weather makes it too hazardous to work, adding repairs to the road and culverts may need to wait until next spring. He said the District requested emergency funding to assist with the extensive clean-up and repair costs that was needed after vast amounts of rain caused 20 debris flows, with the largest measuring over 10 feet deep.
Better three-day precipitation data from Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1 showed that some parts of Lamoille Canyon received eight inches of rain, which is a quarter of the annual precipitation for the canyon. Research from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates that 0.25 inches of rain in 15 minutes is all that is needed to trigger a debris flow.
Additionally, the National Weather Service is placing a Remote Automatic Weather Station in the Thomas Canyon Campground that provides real time weather data to monitor the amount of rainfall the canyon gets. "There is still some concern that with enough rain, more debris flows could occur,” said Nicholes. “Public safety is always our number one concern.”