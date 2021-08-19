Canyon road to remain closed for now

ELKO -- Lamoille Canyon Road was closed to vehicles following mudslides three weeks ago, and will need to stay closed for a while longer.
Over the weekend of July 30, parts of the canyon received 3-4 inches of rain in three days, termed a 500-year rain event. Twenty debris flows came down canyon walls, covering the road in places with approximately 6,000 cubic yards of debris. The Thomas Canyon Campground was evacuated in the middle of the night.
Greg Van Oosbree, a geologist with the U.S. Forest Service, took me on a tour of the damage.
The good news is all bridges, private cabins, Thomas Canyon Campground, the Nature Trail, and the Lions Club Camp were not damaged.
Most flows came down the south facing slopes (left hand side traveling up the canyon) and most were not caused by fire scars from the Range2 fire in 2018.
The lowest debris flow was close to the Glacier Overlook and the highest was before the Terraces Picnic Area. The deepest piles of debris are near the Nature Trail, where silt flowed into the beaver ponds beside the trail.
The worst road damage was just up the canyon from the Glacier Overlook. The scenic small stream that cascades down at that spot was a raging torrent during the rain event. It filled the culvert with large rocks and damaged the edges of the road. Debris flowed across the road and down to Lamoille Creek, taking out some trees and covering a road leading to some dispersed camp sites.
Farther up Lamoille Canyon, debris flows came down most side canyons, leaving large boulders, rocks, gravel and sand on the road to a depth of three to four feet. Little damage can be seen on the upper slopes. Oosbree explained the steep slopes made up mostly of bare rock carried debris downhill quickly. Much of the debris and water flowed down the road before dropping down to the creek.
Water continues to flow out of the side canyons and run down the road. Usually dry this time of year, water from the rain event is stored in gravels of the upper slopes. The stream at the campground only shows more sand and gravel among the boulders in the streambed.
Three days after the rain event, U.S Forest Service engineers checked the road. An Elko County road crew opened a lane through the debris fields exactly one dozer blade wide. Today, a U.S Forest Service road crew, aided by Elko County and Nevada Department of Transportation, is working to open the road.
The first obstacle is the clogged culvert and damaged road at Glacier Overlook. The road crew supervisor feels if they can get past that, the goal is to open the road to Thomas Canyon by Labor Day. The rest of the upper road will take more time.
District Ranger Josh Nicholes asks for patience, saying they will get the road open as soon as possible, given the work needed and safety concerns. The first concern is re-establishing drainage along the road before winter.
That same storm system impacted parts of five forests. An emergency funding request from all five forests is being put together for damage recovery.
Elko County used drones to check the upper slopes for unstable boulders that could still come down. The Thomas Canyon trail sustained minor damage. Other canyon roads and trails are also being checked.
Nicholes expects winter snow and spring runoff may bring down additional material and that will need to be addressed if it happens.
He said they will also try to move the road barricade farther up the canyon. People can hike and bike past the road closure now and we passed three groups walking the road in the lower canyon.
Nicholes asks the public to use caution while in the area due to heavy equipment and possible rock fall.