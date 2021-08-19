Canyon road to remain closed for now

Farther up Lamoille Canyon, debris flows came down most side canyons, leaving large boulders, rocks, gravel and sand on the road to a depth of three to four feet. Little damage can be seen on the upper slopes. Oosbree explained the steep slopes made up mostly of bare rock carried debris downhill quickly. Much of the debris and water flowed down the road before dropping down to the creek.

Water continues to flow out of the side canyons and run down the road. Usually dry this time of year, water from the rain event is stored in gravels of the upper slopes. The stream at the campground only shows more sand and gravel among the boulders in the streambed.

Three days after the rain event, U.S Forest Service engineers checked the road. An Elko County road crew opened a lane through the debris fields exactly one dozer blade wide. Today, a U.S Forest Service road crew, aided by Elko County and Nevada Department of Transportation, is working to open the road.

The first obstacle is the clogged culvert and damaged road at Glacier Overlook. The road crew supervisor feels if they can get past that, the goal is to open the road to Thomas Canyon by Labor Day. The rest of the upper road will take more time.