Car crash damages gas meters at apartment complex

Elko fire logo

ELKO – It was a tense night for residents of a northside apartment complex after a car crash damaged several gas meters Sunday.

Elko Fire Department and Southwest Gas Corp. crews were called to North Fifth Street to handle the damage and prevent any fires.

Fire Chief Jack Snyder said two vehicles collided due to road conditions, resulting in damage to a bank of gas meters. The crash damaged 10 meters and left 15 apartments without gas while crews worked on the repairs.

They were able to isolate the gas and quickly shut off the valve to the leaking lines.

“They went to the apartments to make sure that all of them were evacuated and they went through the meters to make sure there wasn’t any gas within the building,” Snyder said.

Southwest Gas worked to repair the damage and the cars were towed away.

